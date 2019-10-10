What Will We Do With The Turbine Blades?

As the global climate emergency continues to loom over human civilization, feverish work is underway around the world to find technical and political solutions to the problem. Much has been gained in recent years, but as global emissions continue to increase, there remains much left to do to stave off the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
Renewable energy has led the charge, allowing humanity to continue to enjoy the wonders of electricity with a reduced environmental impact. The future looks promising, with renewable sources becoming cheaper than traditional fossil fuel energy plants in many cases, both in the US and abroad. At the same time, the rise of renewable technologies has brought new and varied challenges to the fore, which must be dealt with in kind. Take wind energy, for instance.
Turbines Don’t Last For Ever
Wind turbines have become a major player in the energy market. Capable of turning the weather itself into energy , and with a far smaller environmental impact than fossil fuel plants, they’ve won a lot of fans. Unfortunately, like blocks of chocolate, tech companies, or a Las Vegas marriage, wind turbines don’t last forever. Much of a modern wind turbine is made out of steel, which is highly recyclable. Infrastructure already exists, and this doesn’t pose a major problem. Turbine blades are a different story, however.
Wind turbine blades are typically made of fiberglass or carbon fiber materials. Constructed as a composite of fiber material combined with resin, they’ve thus far proven to be a difficult item to recycle. Add on the sheer size and bulk of the average turbine blade, and the problem gets even more complicated. Blades can be up to 300 feet long, and are difficult to transport. Compounding the problem, as wind farms are installed in stages, large numbers of blades can reach their end-of-life at the same time, threatening to flood waste processing facilities that don’t have the storage or facilities to deal with them.
Finding a solution takes time. Pilot programs have begun to spring up around the world to deal with this new waste stream, hoping to find a way to deal with the promised future influx of blade waste. Cement co-processing is one potential solution, in which processed fiberglass waste is used as a component of cement mixes. Some of the waste can also be burned as fuel for the process, replacing fossil fuels in this application.
These methods have the side benefit of also reducing the carbon dioxide output of the cement-making process. Carbon fiber blades are unfortunately harder to recycle, with groups exploring alternative ideas. Chemical methods may be used, such as solvolysis, or pyrolysis, using very high temperatures to break down the materials. These aim to destroy the binder material, leaving behind the fibers which can then be dealt with separately.
There’s Always More To Be Done
The fact that these challenges have come to the attention of engineers the world over should not be seen as a bad thing. Rather, the fact that these matters are under consideration shows that those pushing for renewable energy are not content to simply replace fossil fuels. Instead, environmental groups and those working in industry are keen to make sure that renewable solutions are at their cleanest and most efficient across their entire lifecycle. Doing anything less would simply not be worthwhile. As the technology develops further, it is to be expected that a litany of new opportunities will arise to further reduce emissions. All we need to do is take them!
19 thoughts on “What Will We Do With The Turbine Blades?”
Or do like for mountain bike carbon frames:
“But when he asked what the facility did with the excess carbon trimmed off each frame—about a third of every carbon sheet is wasted—he was shocked by the answer: “They said they dump it in the ocean.” “
This is an extension of a problem that’s been around for some time with composites (remember that fiberglass is a composite as well). Old sailboats, aircraft parts, Corvette bodies etc. don’t degrade appreciably with time, so grinding and incorporation/entombing in other materials such as concrete/asphalt etc. or just outright landfilling the compacted result is as far as we’ve gotten.
The core problem behind all of this is that the resins used to bond these are essentially permanent and can’t be re-melted or easily reused, only pyrolized with a lot of resulting pollution. There has been some work done on depolymerization using heat/pressure/plasma etc., but the resulting products are low grade and un-economical so far.
The Netherlands have taken a pretty good stab at it, but you can see the problems involved:
I’ve always been fascinated with wind turbines but never once thought about them not lasting forever. 🤔
One possibility: grind them up and use them as filler for asphalt. Or maybe as filler for drywall?
I suspect the individual strands, once ground up, are too short to be mechanically useful. But something where strand length doesn’t matter could be good.
asphalt is basically just rock and a by product of refining oil. It’s almost all recycled. So any project that has to do with “recycling” waste to turn into asphalt is basically an environmental negative that is pretending to be positive by slapping the word recycle on it.
“Not worthwhile”, to the contrary, the blade of a wind turbine weighs between ~ 7 to 20 metric tons.
When being burned the CO2 foot print is degraded only to a very small extend, also because the wind turbine had mostly saved the CO2 needed to being produced within the first 3 to 6 to 9 months (average is 6 months)
Burning the blades inside an oven with exhaust gas cleaning of course is currently the best way to deal with this kind of waste. And as long as there are proper methods to deal with the waste in an environmentally acceptable way are in place and the whole CO2 footprint will remain it is ok for now.
Around 7-10% of the whole energy a wind mill produced in it’s life time is taken away by production to dismantling.
Meaning the overall outcome is still very good.
This topic also happens to be the latest article on Kris De Decker’s Low Tech Magazine, a recurring source of HAD articles in the past. Strange no mention or credit here.
Wind turbines…have won a lot of fans. :)
LOL, I see what you did there… Frankly, I think the whole issue will simply blow over.
Why so complicated?
Upcyling is the solution.
The greater generator housing can stand as a small house on the ground with interior structure, insulation and some windows.
The blades can cut in blankeds or shingles for cladding the outside of normal houses.
With some milling the blankeds can become groove and tongue connections.
By smale pieces of cladding it is no problem the blade has original an twist.
The reuse aus cladding is better as press ne shingles from plastic.
Maybe the blades can be cut into pylons to put under coastal houses before the waters rise with global warming.
Repurpose the blades for giant cargo carrying gyrocopters.
Their mechanical integrity is already compromised. They are certainly not airworthy. Not carrying passengers is not good enough, when they fall from the sky, something may get crashed, or worse, squished, beneath.
Can they be sunk vertically and used as pilings? Or span as footbridges? Re use is better than recycling. Made into roofs or storage sheds?
Could build a heck of a skatepark out of some of those curved sections!
they are essentially wings, why not just turn them into airplane wings?
Seems we need a new fiberglass composite that actually can be recycled.
I instantly think of PLA, but it would likely have a long list of disadvantages. It is though biodegradable, can melt, and is mostly made of suger, so burns rather well.
But structurally it might not bond well to glass fiber. Though, I haven’t tried.
There is likely though long lists of other “common” compounds with similar advantages and that play better with fiber glass.
I wouldn’t though consider the idea of fiber glass composites as “bad”, just hard to recycle.
But I have to agree with some other comments here that just reusing the blades as is could be a large method to get rid of the vast majority of the waste. (roof shingles isn’t a bad idea. Or cutting them into semi large sheets of fiber glass.)
Though, the important question isn’t about “can we cut it into shingles?” but rather, “will it be a good shingle?” ie, how does the material stand the test of time, is it structurally appropriate for the new task?
Aha! Looks like a pipe! Maybe it’d make a good pipe!
