Hanging around the machining community online, you’d be more than familiar with clapped out Bridgeport mills, which are practically a meme at this point. But mills come in all shapes and sizes, from the stout old iron from the days of yore, to smaller, compact builds. [Honus] decided to build the latter, and shared the details of the project.
The aim of [Honus’s] build is to create a small benchtop mill, capable of handling the smaller tasks. The frame of the mill is built out of 80/20 extrusion, with plenty of aluminium plate to go along with it. Igus linear slides handle the X, Y and Z axes. An old brushed Makita drill motor serves as the spindle drive, controlled by an old R/C speed controller hooked up to an Arduino. [Honus] then fabbed up various bits and pieces as neccessary to bring it all together.
The mill is neat and tidy, and looks to do a good job machining aluminium. We imagine it should prove highly useful in [Honus’s] workshop. If you’re contemplating getting yourself some desk-sized tools, perhaps consider an engraver as well! Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “A DIY Bench-Sized Milling Machine”
Nice post, thanks for sharing :-)
I like milling machines and combo lathes with maybe an articulated arm with appropriate tool for various things such as selective graded polishing etc.
Aluminium extrusions for slides just fine depending on variance limitations of desired outcomes. I’ve seen some large format units for slides some years after I designed an extrusion for inverters which doubled as general purpose electronics enclosure. When using large format extrusions for metalworking slides I’d be tempted to fill most if not all hollow areas where possible with a thermally appropriate high density polymer cement for combination of strength and best resistance to flexure. Anyone consider this a problem or a waste of time/effort ?
Clapped out Bridgeport’s might be a meme… but they are alot better than what you have there. Crying over a couple thousandths wear over a 42″ table and then spending $300 on material to build that thing? I just bought a trashed bridgeport for $800 with a vise and a rotary table. Missed an opportunity to buy a lagun knockoff with servos and ball screws a few weeks ago for like $500.
Milling is all about rigidity and thing dont have it.
Unfortunately I have to agree, mills are specifically supposed to be rigid to do proper work.
If you’re going to go to the trouble to make a mill and not just something that looks like a mill, use steel.
The best small mill I know of is my own, a Taig, and while it has aluminum in the design, most of the rigidity still comes from steel box columns, with appropriate ground surfaces.
I’m not sure why homebrew people avoid steel seemingly at all costs when it is not difficult to machine at all. I have often thought of making my own small mill and starting with a design modified and beefed-up from the Taig mill
Unfortunately buying a used mill isn’t an option for some of us. I’ve been periodically checking my local online listings, and the only machines listed are $10,000 or more. Some of us are also space constrained. Something like this might work well for someone who has both of those issues.
The only similar sized one I’ve seen for sale is a Proxxon, and it’s closer to double the price of this homemade one.
I wish someone would make a commercially available one somewhere between the two sizes. Not a full stand-alone machine, but something that can still sit on a bench top, but still take 1/4″ endmills.
Roland MDX-40?