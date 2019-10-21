A fundamental truth about AI systems is that training the system with biased data creates biased results. This can be especially dangerous when the systems are being used to predict crime or select sentences for criminals, since they can hinge on unrelated traits such as race or gender to make determinations.
A group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) CSAIL is working on a solution to “de-bias” data by resampling it to be more balanced. The paper published by PhD students [Alexander Amini] and [Ava Soleimany] describes an algorithm that can learn a specific task – such as facial recognition – as well as the structure of the training data, which allows it to identify and minimize any hidden biases.
Testing showed that the algorithm minimized “categorical bias” by over 60% compared against other widely cited facial detection models, all while maintaining the same precision of detection. This figure was maintained when the team evaluated a facial-image dataset from the Algorithmic Justice League, a spin-off group from the MIT Media Lab.
The team says that their algorithm would be particularly relevant for large datasets that can’t easily be vetted by a human, and can potentially rectify algorithms used in security, law enforcement, and other domains beyond facial detection.
5 thoughts on “An Algorithm For De-Biasing AI Systems”
How about we just don’t go down this road? Do we really need this tech? Do we really think it’s not going to turn into something miserable sometime in the near future?
But I guess there’s no point, since the zeitgeist is that technological progress is inevitable no matter how questionable or grotesque, and we are powerless to stop it so we may as well make it ourselves. It’s really horrible. I wish I had a choice as to whether I or my children are surround by this garbage in a decade.
I guess the shorter way to have said this would simply be “Minority Report was not meant to be an instruction manual.”
The linked story claims to have eliminated a bias without changing the accuracy. Wouldn’t this mean that another source of error was introduced to offset the one eliminated?
With this sort of effort, I always worry that when eliminating one bias, another one is being introduced. Even worse is the case where a bias is introduced because the results are inconvenient for whatever pet project the researcher is trying to prove. It’s usually done unintentionally, as we can’t see our own biases.
Cherry-picking data are we,
Heiling our latest ideology.
:o)
If you impliment machine learning to determine sentancing then you should be the one in jail.
It is imperative that anything related to law be heavily scrutinized by all parties, and pretty much all vaugely-modern AI is black-box magic to everyone who hasn’t spent the last decade studying that particular implimentation.
Even a spreadsheet is dangerously obtuse for legal matters if it’s not just storing plain data values.