How do you clean the residual flux off your boards? There are plenty of ways to go about the job, ranging from “why bother?” to the careful application of isopropyl alcohol to every joint with a cotton swab. It seems like more and more people are turning to ultrasonic cleaners to get the job done, though, and for good reason: just dunk your board and walk away while cavitation does the work for you.
But just how safe is it to sonically blast the flux off your boards? [SDG Electronics] wanted to know, so he ran some cleaning tests to get to the bottom of things. On the face of it, dunking a PCB in an aqueous cleaning solution seems ill-advised; after all, water and electricity famously don’t mix. But assuming all the nooks and crannies of a board can be dried out before power is applied, the cleaning solution itself should be of little concern. The main beef with ultrasonic cleaning seems to be with the acoustic energy coupling with mechanical systems on boards, such as crystal oscillators or micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMS) components, such as accelerometers or microphones. Such components could resonate with the ultrasonic waves and be blasted to bits internally.
To test this, [SDG Electronics] built a board with various potentially vulnerable components, including the popular 32.768-kHz crystal, cut for a frequency quite close to the cleaner’s fundamental. The video below goes into some detail on the before-and-after tests, but the short story is that nothing untoward happened to any of the test circuits. Granted, no components with openings as you might find on some MEMS microphones were tested, so be careful. After all, we know that ultrasound can deal damage, and if it can levitate tiny styrofoam balls, it might just do your circuit in.
4 thoughts on “How Safe Is That Ultrasonic Bath For Flux Removal?”
Speaking of ‘Danger’:
The head of the local Makerspace has two different sized (small) sonic cleaners from ‘Chairman Mao’s Dollarama’, (as one of our irreverent YouTubers puts it)…
*He’s* concerned about potential hearing loss, which leads him to retreating from the room to another part of the building when it is on, and advising others about the potential hazard of very high frequency audio.
So is *that* a thing? For health and safety purposes, should we be taking these little Harbor Freight units out onto the front porch and watching them from inside with shooter’s muffs on?
I wonder about this too. Even though you cant hear it, it’s still blasting you little tympanic coupled hairs :-).
For Die Bonders as well as these cool ultrasonic cleaner kits you can get on Ali-express. I have a couple of transducers to play with for cutting and bonding using a hand-piece.
I wouldn’t worry about blowing out the 32.xxx Khz crystal… I would worry about managing to mechanically excite it such that it socked out voltages that could fry sensitive CMOS chips in circuit. I’m not sure I see anything on the board that would be that fragile to confirm or deny such in this test.
My old job we had a dishwasher to clean the boards. We used organic flux. And it would grow stuff if not cleaned. Always thought it strange we used a dishwasher to clean the boards