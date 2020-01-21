It seems that the more hectic life gets, the harder it is to consciously slow down and enjoy the experience. There’s always another bill to worry about, and a new deadline around the corner. The last thing we need are ultra-precise digital clocks everywhere we look. When it’s time to relax, there’s more than enough room for a passive type of clock that gives the time on time’s terms.
[Scoops]’ beautiful chime-only clock seems perfect for its location — an intimate event space inside an old house in Taiwan. Having only a vague sense of passing time helps us relax responsibly at social events. There’s no need to pull out your phone or glance at your watch when notifications about the passage of time softly permeate the air.
Here’s how it works: a NodeMCU controls four hard drive actuators through a ULN2003. The actuators each have a small extension and a clapper fitted on the end, which strikes the aluminium tubes that make up the chimes. There’s a web interface where [Scoops] can set the chimes to sound as frequently or infrequently as desired, or schedule a quiet period during the overnight hours. In emergencies, the clock can also be muted directly with the push of a button.
Take a little time to check out the short videos after the break, because this thing does a mean Westminster Chimes. But don’t stay too long, because time is running out! You have until Friday, January 24th to enter our Tell Time Contest over on IO.
Time can be relaxing or suffocating, depending on the way you look at it. If it’s visual relaxation you need, watch this bubble clock and float away from reality for a while.
6 thoughts on “HDD-Driven Chime Clock Is Quite Striking”
Not getting the usual deja vu from this, like HaD posted it last week/month/year but recalling someone did this with MFM drive mechanicals in the 99-01 timeframe, well by “this” I mean the actuators to hammer the chimes part, forgot entirely what his control system was. Given the era might have been PIC or BasicStamp, or maybe ran off a PC parallel port.
This is a lovely project. I have use a wide variety of actuators- repurposed, stock, and dedicated design- but never thought of this. Quite elegant.
Just a bit of a music critique, isn’t Westminster Chimes a bit over done on clocks? How about Oranges and Lemons or something by Gwar? (On second thought just Oranges and Lemons).
And disrespect a long and storied tradition of plagiarism? Westminster stole it from Cambridge, which stole it from Handel..
I collect old clocks. Decades ago I wrote a little bash shell script to play quarter hour chimes, and chime out on the hour. Many of my friends took copies of it. Stupid simple and functional. A few years ago I got into making chimes and wind chimes. I have 2 full chromatic octaves of chimes hanging off my porch railing in fact. You play them with an old fire iron. One project I have been thinking about for a long time now has been a bigger set of chimes in a clock that is outdoors. The big sticking point has been how to hammer the chimes without the hammer sitting on the chime for any length of time. My current thought is to have a stepper with a cam that sticks out and engages a nub sticking out on the inside of a circle. The circle would have the hammer attached to it, the stepper can bring the hammer up and as soon as the hammer gets past the top of it’s arc it can freewheel down, striking the chime, and perhaps have a magnet to stop it at the bottom of it’s swing to keep it from swinging back and hitting the chime again. The stepper would eventually engage the hammer again and keep it parked someplace near the top of it’s arc, ready to be pushed over the top again. These would be pretty substantial hammers as I want to use large chimes. Ideally the whole thing would be solar powered.
Lovely idea; the HDD actuators aren’t moving me… i’d rather use those magnets elsewhere. It gets me thinking about how linear actuation might work a bowed string, tho.
As to chimes: See Knuth. Even moreso than usual, “see Knuth”. I can say no more because my words cannot do his passion and clarity justice.