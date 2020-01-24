Lessons Learned From A CubeSat Postmortem

On the 3rd of June 2019, a 1U CubeSat developed by students of the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków was released from the International Space Station. Within a few hours it was clear something was wrong, and by July 30th, the satellite was barely functional. A number of problems contributed to the gradual degradation of the KRAKsat spacecraft, which the team has thoroughly documented in a recently released paper.
We all know, at least in a general sense, that building an operating a spacecraft is an exceptionally difficult task on a technical level. But reading through the 20-pages of “KRAKsat Lessons Learned” gives you practical examples of just how many things can go wrong.
It all started with a steadily decreasing battery voltage. The voltage was dropping slowly enough that the team knew the solar panels were doing something, but unfortunately the KRAKsat didn’t have a way of reporting their output. This made it difficult to diagnose the energy deficit, but the team believes the issue may have been that the tumbling of the spacecraft meant that the panels weren’t exposed to the amount of direct sunlight they had anticipated.
This slow energy drain continued until the voltage dropped to the point that the power supply shut down, and that’s were things really started going south. Once the satellite shut down the batteries were able to start charging back up, which normally would have been a good thing. But unfortunately the KRAKsat had no mechanism to remain powered down once the voltage climbed back above the shutoff threshold. This caused the satellite to enter into and loop where it would reboot itself as many as 150 times per orbit (approximately 90 minutes).
The paper then goes into a laundry list of other problems that contributed to KRAKsat’s failure. For example, the satellite had redundant radios onboard, but the software on them wasn’t identical. When they needed to switch over to the secondary radio, they found that a glitch in its software meant it was unable to access some portions of the onboard flash storage. The team also identified the lack of a filesystem on the flash storage as another stumbling block; having to pull things out using a pointer and the specific memory address was a cumbersome and time consuming task made all the more difficult by the spacecraft’s deteriorating condition.
Of course, building a satellite that was able to operate for a couple weeks is still an impressive achievement for a student team. As we’ve seen recently, even the pros can run into some serious technical issues once the spacecraft leaves the lab and is operating on its own.
[Thanks to ppkt for the tip.]
7 thoughts on “Lessons Learned From A CubeSat Postmortem”
I would say that the satellite was a huge success. 1) it worked. 2) it failed in a way they understood 3) they were able to learn from it. I can’t imagine it going better than that. Why? Because “perfect success” doesn’t teach anything. What if it was just pure luck that nothing went wrong? What if it was only successful because someone was coaching them every step of the way- Where will that coach be in the future? Instead, the experience and lessons will be with the students forever, and it’ll affect how they approach things.
Very well said indeed.
It didn’t accomplish it’s scientific goals because the data couldn’t be retrieved from the sensors/payload. So it was definitely a failure in terms of the mission.
The best we could say is that it functioned in a semi-useful state for a few days. If that’s a ” huge success”, we aren’t setting the bar very high there.
But they don’t really know why it failed. They have a list of things that went wrong, but they lacked the sensors to determine what actually prevented the batteries from charging in the first place.
Perfect example how does science work: plan, conduct, learn from your fail, write it up, share.
In case others are curious about space debris issues as I was…
“CubeSats launched inside pressurized cargo vessels and released outside the International Space Station are of little concern to space debris experts. The space station orbits at an altitude of about 260 miles, or 420 kilometers, where aerodynamic drag from the outer wisps of Earth’s atmosphere often brings CubeSats down within months.”
https://spaceflightnow.com/2015/07/30/nasa-tracking-cubesats-is-easy-but-many-stay-in-orbit-too-long/
So, they lacked an ADC to monitor their main source power, a brownout detector and a PMIC for their microcontroller. They decided not to test their radio stack by unplugging one of the redudant radio. They didn’t use any kind of journalling filesystem, yet alone one with Reed Solomon correcting codes for SEU that are known to happen at this altitude, and are usually very well feared on rad tolerant hardware (which they didn’t even use).
One in one, it’s a perfect success to demonstrate that even the most basic rules in electronic development are required. I don’t understand how they were allowed to board a rocket. All of those defects are detectable on Earth, and wouldn’t even be allowed in a v2 prototype here.