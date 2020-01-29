Harmonicade Is A High-Scoring MIDI Controller

When [KOOP Instruments] started learning the piano, he wasn’t prepared for the tedium of learning chords and their relationships on the standard keyboard layout. But instead of killing his desire to tickle the ivories, it inspired him to explore alternative layouts that are easier to play. He converted to Isomorphism, started building MIDI controllers, and hasn’t looked back.
The latest incantation is Harmonicade, a dual-decked number arranged Wicki-Hayden style. Both decks have 5½ octaves, are (electrically) identical, and run off a single Teensy 3.6. We admire [KOOP]’s use of DB25 connectors to wrangle the wiring between the decks and the Teensy — quite a neat solution. Almost as neat as his beautifully-commented code.
Although the button decks and control boxes are all printed and open source, they are designed to be easily made from acrylic or plywood instead. [KOOP] is going to keep iterating until he’s totally happy with the control locations and layout, and the ease of breakdown and reassembly. We’ve got a double shot of videos for you after the break — one of [KOOP] playing Harmonicade, and a longer one exploring and playing its precursor, the Melodicade.
Tired of conventional-looking MIDI controllers? We hear your bellows and offer this MIDI controller in a concertina.
Very impressive work. That layout of the keys makes much better sense. The pattern of how you played chords with the same finger layout would make learning very intuitive.
I wonder how a touch screen would go rather than physical buttons? Given that the buttons’ state can only be on & off without being sensitive to strength. Perhaps a plastic cut out of the buttons on top of the touch screen would help guide the player’s fingers like the arcade buttons do.