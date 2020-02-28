Getting by without falling under the gaze of surveillance cameras doesn’t seem possible nowadays – from malls to street corners, it’s getting more common for organizations to use surveillance cameras to keep patrons in check. While the freedom of assembly is considered a basic human right in documents such as the US Condition and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it is not a right that is respected everywhere in the world. Often times, governments enforcing order will identify individuals using image recognition programs, preventing them from assembling or demonstrating against their government.
Freedom Shield built by engineer [Nick Bild] is an attempt at breaking away from the status quo and giving people a choice on whether they want to be seen or not. The spectrum of radiation visible to humans maxes out around 740nm, allowing the IR waves to remain undetected by normal observers.
The project uses 940nm infrared (IR) LEDs embedded in clothes to overwhelm photo diodes in IR-sensitive cameras used for surveillance. Since the wavelength of the lights are not visible to humans, they don’t obstruct normal behavior, making it an ideal way to hide in plain sight. Of course, using SMD LEDs rather than the larger sizes would also help with making the lights even less visible to the naked eye.
The result doesn’t perfectly obscure your face from cameras, but for a proof-of-concept it’s certainly a example of how to avoid being tracked.
16 thoughts on “Using IR LEDs To Hide In Plain Sight”
As much as this is true in theory, think about it just a bit more.
Given:
(Other) people are walking around without this system and are showing their faces.
YOU walking around with this huge array of IR LEDs blasting out IR light to obscure your picture from anyone looking at you through a camera, you are kind of painting a big target on yourself all the same.
So as much as this may work to stop you being identified from recordings, remember you can be seen a lot easier in a crowd if “they” want to find you. All “they” need to do is look for someone with a hat emitting IR light.
Kind of defeats the purpose of it in my opinion.
Kind of like running a Tor exit node.
IR won’t interfere with human sight, if a security sees someone blinding camera with IR light, they will have someone follow the person and watch closely. It would make things harder if the person with IR light had illegal intent like shoplifting or such.
Person who simply didn’t want to be photographed shouldn’t need to worry about security following the person.
It’s a good thing that nobody carries a camera around with them all the time which might also detect that light…. oh wait.
The “Real Life” view in the video was recorded with my cellphone. The ones we carry around have IR filters.
While not bright, I see many that pick up a glow of IR remotes etc while still having an IR filter.
Of course this doesn’t work under daylight conditions because the diodes aren’t strong enough, and with CCTV cameras that don’t rely on IR.
It’s the same thing as trying to fool speed cameras with a bunch of LEDs around your license plate. Yeah, no. The sunglasses you’re wearing do more to protect your privacy because the AI is dumb and easily tricked.
See for example:
https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-huge-flaw-anthropometry-facial-features.html
Detecting faces is actually very difficult.
Y’all need those self censoring license plates that Ontario issued…. then recalled.
We need sunglasses with fake eyes stenciled on them and skin tone frames.
Gorilla glasses! https://art-sheep.com/gorilla-glasses-were-designed-to-prevent-eye-contact-with-easily-offended-gorillas/
I could see this used against the paparazzi (like a wearable badge) or red light cameras (mounted near license plate) to change the autofocus of cameras. Maybe strobe them as well.
An interesting but not novel build. “Privacy” glasses with LEDs not in the human visible range have been around for years but do not seem to have caught on.
That’s likely because the amount of light necessary to overwhelm a security camera from a distance is more than battery operated face mounted LEDs can handle.
At night my cameras can clearly identify my face inside my vehicle, with my headlights on, and with no cabin lights lit. The technology is so incredible now that it’s past scary.
This idea has been around a long time.
