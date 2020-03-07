A Calculator In 2020?

This week, Al Williams wrote up an article on what might be the last scientific calculator. Back in the day, the fanciest of scientific calculators had not just sin, cos, and tan, but were also programmable so that you could code in frequently used formulae. And the calculator that he reviews is certainly powerful: with a screen, processor, and memory almost rivalling a mid-scale smartphone.
Wait a minute! “Almost”? I have a smartphone in my pocket right now. Why would I want something less powerful, when all that the calculator brings to the table is a bit of software? And that app can even be purchased for $20!
I’ll confess. I want a proper desktop calculator from time to time. But why? Sure, I can run calculations on the very computer that I’m using to type right now. And in terms of programming languages, the resources are far superior on my laptop. Unit conversions? Units, or the Interwebs. Heck, I can even type calculations directly into the Unix world’s default editor.
But there’s something nice about the single-purpose device. Maybe it’s the feel of the keys. Maybe it’s because it doesn’t require a context-switch on the computer. Maybe it’s irrational calculator nostalgia. Or maybe it’s an elegant tool from a more civilized age: the user experience is better because the tool is just simpler.
I like stand-alone devices that do their one thing right, and I almost always pick them over their more complex, if also more capable, counterparts when I only need that function. The fixed wrench over the adjustable wrench. The standalone audio recorder over my computer’s software. The simple bench power supply over the programmable. And, when I’m actually setting out to take good photos, a real camera instead of my cell phone’s. Purpose-built tools tend to work much better for their purpose than devices that try to do everything.
The days of the standalone calculator are nearly gone, though, so what am I going to do? I’m certainly not going to shell out megabucks for an overly-fancy calculator, nor am I going to be lured by nostalgia into picking up an antique at the ridiculous prices they fetch online. That leaves one option, and it’s both the Hackaday and the Jedi way. I’m going to have to build it myself. Where am I going to get a nice-feeling numeric keypad?
15 thoughts on “A Calculator In 2020?”
I bought a Sinclair scientific clone, running using a arduino board and I had some hopes of writing a new firmware for it (long, long term project) since it is not as limited as the original calculator chip it is now emulating.
Why a stand alone calculator? Because it is made for one thing, have no distractions and does it well.
(The last part might not be true for the Sinclair but the name and history makes it worth having.)
“But why”? Really? Because touch screens are horrible for fast, accurate input. No tactile feedback. There are hilarious autocorrect memes for a reason.
I wish calculators had better tactile differences between keys, but at least there’s *some*.
Yeah although the numpad on my mechanical keyboard still feels brand new.
That can be a treat if you build your one handed numpad skillz . I’m always envious when I can hear the telesupport person hammer in my reference number in a split second.
My 20 year old nephew, whom recently completed his masters in computational physics, has been after me for several years for at least one of my three HP calculators. So, soundly based on a sample of one, I do not think that the hard-corps technoids will allow the ‘stand-alone’ calculator to die.
My oldest ‘professional’ calculator is an HP11c (bought in 82 upon my military discharge as part of my school kit). The calculator that sits on my shop and lab benches is an HP15. And the calculator that sits on my desk is an HP42s.
Perhaps I will give the kid an HP11…
Buy one for him on ebay and keep yours :-)
I use a stand-alone calculator because it’s simply faster to do a simple calculation. It’s slower to start the calculator app and then enter the expression using the general-purpose keyboard than just grabbing the calculator pressing the “on” button and enter the expression with the specially-designed keyboard.
Now not to scoff at the desire to make one, but a quick look at staples.com shows almost 50 models to choose from, many quite capable scientific units less than $20.
Even then, designing a calculator exactly the way you want is a great reason to make one. The display, CPU, and software is not much of a problem, but you put your finger (pun intended) on the biggest issue: the keyboard. Unfortunately Cherry doesn’t make calculator keyboard switches so it would have to be something custom. Swiss Micros, a two-man shop, did it with their HP recreations, though.
I wrote a much longer comment but it got lost, so here is a shorter version.
My daily driver in power electronics grad school is the king of TI calculators, the TI-92+. While it is a bit overwrought for most calculations, I love it for its native (no context switching required) symbolic calculations and dimensional analysis (many times saved my calculations from unit conversion errors), which place it above Matlab and most TI calculators I’ve used for small daily calculations. The full qwerty keyboard places it above the 89 and Nspire CAS because it lets me easily type in function names without using menus, while the AA batteries place it above its direct successor, the Voyage 200, in battery life.
For simpler math on the bench or at home, I use the TI-36X Pro, which I bought for a single class in undergrad that required it.
For harder stuff, I go straight to Matlab when its available.
I’m sure a similar HP calculator could work just as well or better for me, but the 92+ is what was given to me when my high school calculus teacher was cleaning out her closet and it’s been with me ever since.
Regardless, nothing beats being asked “Is that a computer?” every time someone new sees me using it.
I still wish for a scientific calculator like the TI-36X pro that also lets me write custom functions for it, preferably without having to battle unfamiliar, confusing syntax, so I can do basic EE math (like filter calculations or resistor parallel/capacitor series) quickly without having to lug my heavy 92 around.
I can use the numeric keypad on a keyboard. But I feel more comfortable and sure of my numbers when I lean back and use both thumbs on my calculator. The HP keyboard bump lets me know my number is there. My muscle memory let’s me build up speed. I can never build up any confidence entering data for my calculations on my phone, my fingers are too fat and I have to concentrate on where my fingers are instead of what I’m thinking.
I’d be fine with a Bluetooth keyboard that felt like my HP 48G+ (Or my old HP 25) but did all the calculations on my phone or computer.
Hackaday calculator checklist..
* tactile keyswitches
* dot matrix gas plasma with nixie emulation mode
* LiPo battery with solar and hand crank backup
* Runs CP/M
* Runs OS/9
* Runs BeOS
* Programmable in HPL
* Programmable in Python
* Default use of Tau instead of Pi
* 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz wifi
* Network addressable API
* 16 channel ADC
* Tricorder mode
* TEMPEST shielding
* Fourier based wave form synthesis with audio level and RF outputs.
* Dimmable power on LED
* Shoulder holster
* Speak’N’Math emulator
* Magic 8 ball mode
I presume this is also a conference badge, correct?
* IEEE (GPIB/HPIB) Interface
Just a couple of nitpicks:
* 3d printed, then laser cut and it’s a raspbery pi case with an arduino inside
* has arcade joysticks
* HPL and Python are actually emulated in FORTH
you must not have high school going kids. High schools mandate scientific calculators (vs any other computer/device) of specific brands to eliminate possibility of cheating. that’s why likes of TI can get away with charging hundreds of bucks for $5 worth of electronics.
I keep my old high school scientific calculator because it’s *solar powered*. Still works decades later, no batteries to replace or corroded ones to clean out. Always halfway dreamed that, come “the collapse of civilization”(TM), I’d be prepared to help rebuild.
Hp35s is not too expensive and feels like a culmination of the hp scientific calculators, leaving behind the stuff a computer just is better at (hp4x) and returning to a more solid feel. Why build one, when this exists?