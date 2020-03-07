An 8085 Retrocomputer From The Heart

The world of 8-bit retrocomputing splits easily into tribes classified by their choice of processor. There are 6809 enthusiasts, 6502 diehards, and Z80 lovers, each sharing a bond to their particular platform that often threads back through time to whatever was the first microcomputer they worked with. Here it’s the Z80 as found in the Sinclair ZX81, but for you it might be the 6502 from an Apple ][. For [Craig Andrews] it’s the 8085, and after many years away from the processor he’s finally been able to return to it and recreate his first ever design using it. The SBC-85 is not wire-wrapped as the original was, instead he’s well on the way to creating an entire ecosystem based around an edge-connector backplane.
The CPU board is an entire computer in its own right as can be seen in the video below the break, and pairs the 8085 with 8k of RAM, a couple of 2732 4k EPROMs, and an 8155 interface chip. This last component is especially versatile, providing an address latch, timer, I/O ports, and even an extra 256 bytes of RAM. Finally there is some glue logic and a MAX232 level shifter for a serial port, with no UART needed since the 8085 has one built-in. The minimal computer capable with this board can thus be slimmed down significantly, something that competing processors of the mid 1970s often struggled with.
Craig’s web site is shaping up to be a fascinating resource for 8085 enthusiasts, and so far the system sports that backplane and a bus monitor card. We don’t see much of the 8085 here at Hackaday, perhaps because it wasn’t the driver for any of the popular 8-bit home computers. But it’s an architecture that many readers will find familiar due to its 8080 heritage, and could certainly be found in many control applications before the widespread adoption of dedicated microcontrollers. It would be interesting to see where Craig takes this next, with more cards, and perhaps making a rival to the RC2014 over in Z80 country.
3 thoughts on “An 8085 Retrocomputer From The Heart”
Everyone has their own stuff that they like. This kind of “primitive” (non-Arduino, non-Pi) stuff is one of the things I like, so thanks for this article and video. I own a Raspberry Pi so I do move with the times somewhat but missed the whole Arduino revolution.
It can’t be your sole focus of course but please keep the primitive stuff coming!
Pretty sure the TRS-80 Model 100 was an 8085. Not sure if that qualifies as a “popular home computer” but they are classics.
The M100 was definitely popular, and so useful it’s still in use today because nothing else quite matches its mix of portability and long life of disposable batteries.
My first computer was an 8080-based misfit that failed in the market and was surplussed in the electronics magazine classified ads. Not having an ecosystem forced me to learn everything about programming it and was wonderfully instructive. The 8085 was basically the same CPU but simpler to power and interface and with a few extra instructions and features, particularly an on-board UART. I did work with the 8085 in industry in some embedded devices that used it. The Z80 was a far more capable superset of the 8080 but most Z80 code was unrecognizable to an 8080 programmer because the extended instructions were so pervasively useful.