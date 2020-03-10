EU Duty Changes, A Whole VAT Of Trouble For Hackers?

It could be said that there are a number of factors behind the explosion of creativity in our community of hardware hackers over the last couple of decades, but one in particular that is beyond doubt is the ease with which it has been possible to import small orders from China. See something on AliExpress and it can be yours for a few quid, somewhere in a warehouse on the other side of the world it’s put into a grey shipping bag, and three weeks later it’s on your doorstep. This bounty has in no small part been aided by a favourable postage and taxation environment in which both low postage costs and a lack of customs duties on packages under a certain value conspire to render getting the product in front of you a fraction of the cost of buying the thing in the first place.
A Nasty Shock In Store For Euro Hardware Hackers
For people in the European Union though, all this could be about to come to an end. The catalyst for it all comes from Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/1143, which removes the purchase tax, or VAT, exemption on packages with a value less than 22 € and replaces it with a reduced-complexity declaration for packages under 150 €. Suddenly your Arduino clone will come with a VAT bill to pay, and since the current norm is for these charges to be collected by the courier before delivery, you’ll probably also have a hefty handling charge from your post office. The $2 electronic module now has not only a 20% tax added to it, but an extra ten dollars or so just for the privilege of being told that you owe them 40 cents. The days of easy access to the world of imported electronics could be over, and for Europeans at least it looks as though it might be time to step back a few decades.
Of course we’re not just talking about electronics hackers importing component pieces. The seeds of this situation have been sown over several years, with mounting concern over the activities of giant online companies such as Amazon and their use of loopholes in the complex EU tax environment resulting in a loss to the continent’s exchequers in the billions of Euros. This has resulted in a raft of proposals with the unfortunate side effect of gathering up small fry such as our community along with the big fish.
How then are the wheels of international commerce going to keep turning for Europeans after the end of this year? If we had the definitive answer to that we’d probably be off buying superyachts and private islands on our earnings as financial soothsayers instead of covering the world of tech, but it’s fair to say that nobody wants this type of trade to stop abruptly. The problem though is that while this law applies across all 27 EU member states, the VAT regimes of individual states are not harmonised. Thus any attempt to create a centralised VAT scheme in which the tax is prepaid at the point of ordering would run the risk of failure due to complexity.
Will There Be Shipping Chaos?
Larger sellers would be likely to try to circumvent this by locating their distribution infrastructure within the EU and taking the hit of working within the taxation framework rather than outside it. Some companies such as Amazon and Banggood already do this of course, but at the cost of much higher pricing for the EU-sourced item. The chances of a solution of this type that could work for a smaller business are thus not high, as how many AliExpress sellers working from a unit in Shenzhen have the resources to suddenly set up a warehouse in the EU?
Perhaps a new class of business will emerge, one of EU shippers who import orders from China in bulk and who enter into a shipping arrangement with the final customer in which they pay whatever duties are applicable from within the EU. Whatever happens the likely outcome will be that the customer pays more for the privilege of convenient shipping rather than risking an extra service charge to pay the VAT on a direct-shipped product before it can be delivered.
The key to this looming debacle lies in the one detail with which we haven’t been provided, namely how the tax is to be collected under the new scheme. The focus is on making the process easier for both seller and tax authority, with seemingly little thought for the end user. If they can arrive at a solution in which all that need be paid is the VAT itself then the extra 40 cents on our $2 Arduino clone will be of little consequence, but if they allow couriers to continue charging excessive fees for its collection then it will be game over for many of the orders we take for granted. This measure can only truly succeed if it is accompanied by meaningful regulation of these handling charges, otherwise not only will consumers of all types miss out on smaller orders, but the EU will miss out on its intended result of earning all the VAT they would generate.
This is being written not from the EU but from the United Kingdom, at present in the odd limbo of having left the EU but still being in a transitional phase in which we are still working under the same EU rules as before Brexit. Depending on the state of any deal the British government strike with the EU over this year we’ve been told that a tariff-free scheme will operate in the period following a no-deal Brexit, so it’s possible that for once in this context something could be falling in our favour. If so then we look forward to our EU-based friends visiting our hackerspaces to stock up on cheap tech the way we once visited France to stock up on cheap wine, but perhaps the overall benefit of this situation when considering the likely turmoil in other quarters will be marginal. Given that there have also been rumblings in the USA over the low cost of shipping from China, perhaps it’s time we all recognised that the party may to some extent be over.
Buy your swag from Mouser …. They pay the customs taxes at their end and there’s no stinging handling charge. Also reminds me of some dealings with DHL, who not only added handling charges to my delivery but some ‘unspecified’ costs. Of course, I lodged a complaint and eventually got a full refund of all ‘handling’ fees for my beer drinking fund.
I foresee a move back to the days of smaller webshops in the EU specializing in certain products and having to order stuff from 20 different shops instead of the convenience of doing this through a single portal. I also foresee this being a HUGE boon for the likes of Amazon, and I’m not really wondering who is lobbying for these changes. This is going to suck for the average consumer most likely. In the Netherlands this tax declaration is being handled by the Dutch post agency, and they have the gall to ask €16,- (iirc) for the privilege.
I wonder if AliExpress (which provides a “standard shipping” option for a lot of the small stuff) might jump into the gap and generate automated tax filings.
> move back to … smaller webshops
Not possible.
EU regulations are quite strict when it comes to “to market” responsibilities. For a small shop, importing “unknown” goods from China (or anywhere, for that matter) nowadays bears a HUGE risk since that shop would be the “to market” point and would be responsible for adherence to all regulations applicable to the goods imported, including paying for the “electronic waste deposit lottery” that some countries have joined.
One can buy a cheap item, like a nut, free shipping. If you then refuse to pay for the VAT and fees, the Royal Mail and friends have to return the goods. If every European hacker orders a few such items every month this will produce a lot of paper work and return mail costs for nothing. Will work as a kind of protest.
Oh yes, e.g I remember when The Man tried something like this (imposing paying handling fees) for free Data sheet CDs and component samples here in my backwater country. The practice failed fast, but there is apparently not only a sucker but also a sociopath too, born every minute, and idea of extorting people who have some little cheap satisfactions in life seems to spring into existence again every so often like some Phoenix bird.
Eventually they’re going to run out of other peoples’ money.
We have had basic cost of import packages of 79 sek since last year, sometimes vat comes on top,
Wish have made a deal with the Swedish customs to Bill sell with Swedish vat included in initial order so we avoid this cost.
No such deal with Aliexpress.
In somewhat related news, Aliexpress has recently started collecting sales tax for many (if not all) US buyers. The reason for doing so appears to be due to the fact that the parent company Alibaba has an office in the US. Hopefully we’ll see some new platforms that has no physical ties to the US and thus not give a rat’s end about collecting sales tax.
“No physical” ties means no business in the US. It may not be sales tax in the end, but there will be some kind of exchange between the two.
Sadly, this article mostly shows two properties I find quite common in people from the UK: the innate lack of knowledge about the EU as well as the persistent urge to dramatize pretty much everything.
Yes, this bill will remove the tax exemption for cheap goods (<22€) and replace it with two options. Either the 'normal' taxing scheme, or the I-OSS procedure: a system where suppliers digitally declare the goods before shipping and collect the taxes. The parcel will then be (digitally) marked as tax exempt and will not even have to pass customs anymore.
For the purposes of collecting taxes, this bill specifically names the platform collecting the money from the customer as supplier. So AliExpress / Banggood / etc will be the ones having to deal with this, not the 'small Chinese companies' that actually own the product. Also, it states that, again for tax purposes, items will be deemed delivered when the payment is made and the VAT amount will be calculated based on -only- the country the item is shipped to.
So, no, prepaid taxes will not be 'complex' for a platform like AliExpress. In fact, it will make the buying experience much more streamlined and remove the uncertainty caused by local customs. They will have to collect taxes, like they already do for quite a lot of countries. Those taxes will be calculated by simply comparing the destination country to a digitally provided list of 27 member states, with a percentage next to it.
Here In Canada I have noticed since the beginning of 2019 that shipping from china is in most cases more then the item that I want. So My ordering any electronics has almost stopped. And there is no dumpster diving allowed here as well.
It is so so sad to got to the Dump and not allowed to take any of the garbage. So So sad.
I’ve been vary temped to visit local dump sites to rummage through the ewaste. Don’t know what Waste Industries(who runs the dump sites) official policy on doing so.
Well, it’s a great idea to kill off all small businesses that rely on stuff imported from China. Especially now, when next financial crisis looms at the horizon, and Coronavirus accelerated its coming. Near my home there is a store that sells cheap junk from China, they will probably go out of the business because of that and because of virus panic which causes all packages to be locked up in quarantine…
Also legislation that governs VAT tax in my country is so complex and changes so often, that few months ago a leading expert in the field said that he doesn’t understand it anymore because there are too many changes…