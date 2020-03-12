What’s the worst thing about winter? If you’re as indoorsy as we are, then static electricity is probably pretty high on the list. It can ruin your chips, true, but you always wear a wrist ground strap when you handle those, right? But away from the bench, every doorknob and light switch is lying in wait, ready to shock you. If you had an anti-static ring like [LaPuge], you could be watching a tiny neon bulb light up instead of the air between your poor finger and the discharge point.
The ring itself is printed in TPU 95A filament for comfort and flexibility. There isn’t a whole lot to the circuit, just a neon bulb, a 1MΩ resistor, and some copper tape, but this piece of functional jewelry has the potential to spark up plenty of charged conversations. Zap your way past the break to see it light up against a door handle.
If you want to light up neon bulbs all year long, build a field of them and wave them near your Tesla coil!
4 thoughts on “One Anti-Static Ring To Delight Them All”
Haven’t “wireless” ESD straps been proven to be useless though?
This isn’t a wireless ESD device, it’s a ring that slows down the discharge when you shock something *through* it, lessening the pain and briefly lighting up a bulb.
Would ring made od silicon mixed whit something low conductive(conductive ink?), work as big enought resistor to reduce those anoying zaps ?
I think most pain comes from the small location, where the electricity “pierces” your body.
Actually, any conductive object will ease the pain, given that it has a big contact surface to your skin before discharge.
I usually touch things first with my wedding band, which will disarm like 95% of all zaps.
Closely holing a Key or a metal screwdriver will also work.
Just for the 5% where the energy is so high that the pain comes from your arm muscles, I really want to build this ring.
Still have some neon bulbs in my stash :)