In the days of carburetors and leaf spring suspensions, odometer fraud was pretty simple to do just by disconnecting the cable or even winding the odometer backwards. With the OBD standard and the prevalence of electronics in cars, promises were made by marketing teams that this risk had all but been eliminated. In reality, however, the manipulation of CAN bus makes odometer fraud just as easy, and [Andras] is here to show us exactly how easy with a teardown of a few cheap CAN bus adapters.
We featured another project that was a hardware teardown of one of these devices, but [Andras] takes this a step further by probing into the code running on the microcontroller. One would imagine that basic measures would have been taken by the attackers to obscure code or at least disable debugging modes, but on this one no such effort was made. [Andras] was able to dump the firmware from both of his test devices and start analyzing them.
Analyzing the codes showed identical firmware running on both devices, which made his job half as hard. It looked like the code was executing a type of man-in-the-middle attack on the CAN bus which allowed it to insert the bogus mileage reading. There’s a lot of interesting information in [Andras]’s writeup though, so if you’re interested in CAN bus or attacks like this, it’s definitely worth a read.
4 thoughts on “Inside A CAN Bus Mileage Manipulator”
> It looked like the code was executing a type of man-in-the-middle attack
What else could it be?
Come on this is hackaday … the headline says “inside yet the post demonstrates nothing
It could go and reprogram the data in the ECU + Cluster instead of just modifying the numbers on the fly.
This is the reason why my country introduced mileage checks to all yearly vehicle diagnostics, vehicle database has mileage added and diagnosts imput new number with every check, then police can check it doing road inspections.It doesn’t stop cheating on importing used cars but all sales inside country are safer now.