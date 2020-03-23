The ESP8266 is about six years old now and the ESP32 is getting more mainstream every day. Unsurprisingly, Espressif is developing even newer product and the ESP32-S2 was in the hands of some beta testers last year. Now it is finally landing as “final silicon” samples in people’s hands. [Unexpected Maker] got a few and a prototype development board for the chip and shared his findings in a recent video.
The ESP32-S2 has a single core LX7 running at 240 MHz along with a RISC-V-based coprocessor. Onboard is 320K of RAM and 128K of ROM. You might notice this is less than the ESP32. However, the device can support up to 128MB of external RAM and up to 1GB of external flash. It also supports USB, although the prototype module appears to have an external USB chip on it.
There are no extras like Bluetooth, Ethernet or CAN, but there are 43 GPIO and 14 touch sensors. There are other differences, some plus and some minus. There are two UARTs, down from the ESP32’s three. However, there’s also a camera interface and more crypto hardware. There is a way to use time of flight measurements with WiFi to estimate position, which could be interesting if it works well.
The big news, though, is automatic power management that claims 5uA in idle mode and 24uA at 1% duty cycle. Honestly, it almost seems like the -S2 is really meant to be a secure ESP8266 more than a next-generation ESP32. That’s not totally fair since the new board has lots more processing power than an ESP8266, but still.
We looked at the -S2 when Espressif announced it. The ESP-32 could operate on relatively low power with effort, but the -S2 should make even lower power operation easier.
12 thoughts on “ESP32-S2 Samples Show Up”
“The ESP32-S2 has a single core LX7 running at 240 MHz along with a RISC-V-based coprocessor”
They should drop LX and adopt RISC-V everywhere.
When folks are still finding bugs in the RISC-V spec? Give the ISA some time to mature first.
But since it is an esp32 we all expect ble+classic Bluetooth along with the wifi. But that is disappointing ☹️. Also single core is again disappointing. I am too much addicted to existing esp32 due to it’s dual core and ble+classic+wifi and even the simultaneous bt+wifi combination. But USB is a drawback in esp32.
And I am wondering who want 128MB ram and 1GB flash interface for such a humble single core processor? Will get any Linux port in it?
Power optimization seems impressive. But they could have named it something like esp8270 :)
The ESP32-S2 is just the first in their new line of Sx designated chips. Expected dual core, BT5 and more in future Sx releases :)
It’s not supposed to be the next ESP32, it’s just addressing a different part of the market. Low power devices with more GPIO that can also communicate over USB. Opens up a few more areas where the original wasn’t really good.
What would be the point in making another identical ESP32?
That does go along with the “it should have a different name” line of thought. It should be ESP-33 or ESX-32, or something like that.
To me it makes sense that it might be removed. The BT side of the ESP32 is incredibly power hungry compared to plenty of other solutions so I would believe very few would use it anyway.
BT or LE on esp32 is very useful especially when we want to do wifi configuration from mobile phone. Also it can be used to control the esp32 while it is still connected to WIFI.
So I believe Bluetooth is very important and I am working on a product using esp32 by using all the 3 wireless protocols (le+classic+wifi) and I selected it just because it is having a powerful dual core cpu, DMA and bt+wifi combination.
Lower power-consumption with some of the less-used peripherals removed and with the ability to have a humongous amount of RAM? Sounds good to me! This will make for excellent remote-sensors and the likes with ESP NOW and I could certainly come up with ways of using even the whole 128MB RAM.
I’ll be eagerly awaiting for boards based on this to start appearing on eBay!
Fix the existing underlying buggy, crappy firmware and libraries instead of keep pumping out more useless models.
Those who run ESP* s over couple of month are know what I talking about. They are full of segfaults, buffer overflows the libraries are half reverse engineered hodge podges by amateurs. You cannot expect to run these devices for years and who want to keep rebooting a device we aint in the windows 95 era anymore. Fix the god damn libraries not to crash.
Right now you can run Arduinos for many years no problem but these only if you reboot them every day or so, it is GARBAGE.
In the current state it’s good to breadboard and show off something but that’s about it.
That’s also a reason why I actually going backwards and do more and more with Arduinos ditching all ESPs.
Hm. Curiously, I have a bunch of ESP8266’s and ESP32’s running for ages without any segfaults or anything like that… Perhaps the issue in your case is actually sitting between the chair and the keyboard.
To an extent I agree with you. Facing a lot of unexpected reboot in esp with stable esp-idf.
Lot of strange errors are happening which doesn’t have any justification. Say a static buffer works but a malloc buffer of same memory size sometimes crashers even if malloc is successful. Lot of uncertainty is there which gives pain to developers especially if the application is complicated with a lot of tasks and modules. The forum is also not very helpful
Coz I posted few issues recently but no comments.