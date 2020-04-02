Whether your home Internet connection comes by ADSL, fibre, cable, or even satellite, at some point in the chain between your ISP and your computer will be a router in your home. For some of us it’s a model we’ve bought ourselves and loaded up with a custom distro, but for the majority it’s a box supplied by our ISP and subject to their settings and restrictions. [Paddlesteamer] has just such a router, a Huawei model supplied by the Turkcell ISP, and decided to do a little snooping into its setup.
In a tale of three parts, we see the device unravel, from uncovering a shell to reverse engineering its update process, to delving in its firmware and finally removing all its restrictions entirely. It’s a fascinating process in which we learn a lot, such as the way a man-in-the-middle attack is performed on the router’s connection tot he ISP, or that it contains an authorised SSH key seemingly giving Huawei a back door into it. You may never do this with your ISP’s router, but it pays to be aware of what can be put in your home by them without your realising it.
The Golden Age of router hacking may be behind us as the likes of the Raspberry Pi have replaced surplus routers as a source of cheap Linux boards, but as this shows us there’s still a need to dive inside a router from time to time. After all, locked-down routers are hardly a new phenomenon.
Via Hacker News.
3 thoughts on “Peel Apart Your ISP’s Router”
Pfsense ftw! Never been happier with a router distro. Especially after switching from running it on a VM (with assigned dedicated nics off course) to a netgate RCC-VE 2440 Board. Full VLAN and openvpn support, and an excellent firewall to boot.
If anyone else is looking to replicate the Person in the Middle approach, I documented one approach in some detail in this blog post: https://sensepost.com/blog/2018/mallet-in-the-middle/
Uses a cheap GL.Inet router with 2 Ethernet ports as the PitM, and includes docs and pointers to a software tool (that I wrote) that facilitates interception and tampering with traffic of arbitrary protocols. Redsocks is also a key part of the toolset, as one end of a Linux Transparent Proxy system.
I hate most of ISP’s routers, in special the routers from ONO (a sub-brand of vodafone), since one day they tought that would be a great idea to split the poor wifi connection of the users into two different wifis, one is the user wifi and the other is the “auto_ono_wifi” wich is used to give internet access to ONO clients who pay for that service. Yes, ONO turned all his clients routers into access points for a paid service without asking the clients first, and the best part is they said they increased the bandwith of their clients in order to reserve a part of It for the “auto_ono_wifi” without using the bandwith for the user wifi, but you know what? It never worked as intended, and having a parasite (i.e. a client for auto_ono_wifi) connected to your router usually would made your connection unstable and slow.