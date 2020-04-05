It should be a feature of every device powered by a lithium-ion battery, that it has a protection chip on board that automatically disconnects it should it go out of its safe voltage range. A chip most often used for this purpose in single-cell applications is the Fortune Semiconductor DW01, and [Oliver] shares a tip for using this chip to power down the battery. The DW01 has a CS, or current sense pin, which if taken high momentarily will put the chip into an off state until the battery is disconnected.
Looking at the DW01 datasheet we can see that this would work, but we can’t help having a few questions. The CS pin is a safety sensor pin, providing over current, short circuit, and reverse polarity detection. It’s the kind of pin one might mess with only when one is absolutely certain it’s not likely to trigger a dangerous fault condition, so a bit of care should be required. However, we can see that leaving its resistor in place and supplying it a momentary logic level through another resistor should work. We’d be interested in the views of any readers with more experience in the world of lithium battery protection on this hack.
Meanwhile, a good read for any reader should be our look last year at lithium-ion safety.
2 thoughts on “Turn Off Those Batteries With Their Protection Chip”
There should be a physical switch to disconnect battery when a device is stored for a long time. I’ve modified some devices like this, and batteries in them is still working great after 10 years or more. While other devices have greatly degraded batteries because they are over discharged each time you leave them stored too long.
Soooo, it must be something like this that kicks in when an old Palm Tungsten E2 quits working, until one opens it up, disconnects and reconnects the battery, then reassembles it.
Then it will usually stay working unless the battery is allowed to go below ~10% or so. Then you repeat the process until you get fed up with it and replace the battery with a new one of slightly higher capacity. They make such good MP3 players. When released in 2005, one reviewer gave up on waiting for it to die after 12 hours of MP3 playing (with the screen off). The aftermarket battery just made it even better. ;) Got any other player? You just wish it had that kind of runtime.