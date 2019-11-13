Lessons In Li-Ion Safety

If you came here from an internet search because your battery just blew up and you don’t know how to put out the fire, then use a regular fire extinguisher if it’s plugged in to an outlet, or a fire extinguisher or water if it is not plugged in. Get out if there is a lot of smoke. For everyone else, keep reading.
I recently developed a product that used three 18650 cells. This battery pack had its own overvoltage, undervoltage, and overcurrent protection circuitry. On top of that my design incorporated a PTC fuse, and on top of that I had a current sensing circuit monitored by the microcontroller that controlled the board. When it comes to Li-Ion batteries, you don’t want to mess around. They pack a lot of energy, and if something goes wrong, they can experience thermal runaway, which is another word for blowing up and spreading fire and toxic gasses all over. So how do you take care of them, and what do you do when things go poorly?
Gravity of the Situation
This video happened 2019/10/20 in Shantou, China, and shows a charging electric scooter experiencing some rapid unscheduled disassembly. Play with sound, but maybe turned down a bit. Notice also the fire extinguisher in the bottom right, as if this was perhaps not an unexpected event.
What’s happening is thermal runaway, where the battery gets too hot and so it starts self-destructing, igniting the electrolyte, which then releases energy, creating more heat, which causes more self-destruction of nearby cells. This can happen in a variety of ways:
- Short circuit: Either through damage from an impact or piercing as with a knife, if the layers lose their separation, a short circuit is created, allowing a lot of energy to move very quickly, and generating a lot of heat in the process. It’s also possible for batteries over time to develop dendrites, sharp crystals similar to stalactites in caverns, that can pierce a separation layer to create an internal short.
- Overcharging: When the battery is charged above its maximum voltage, it can generate heat.
- Excessive current: during charging or discharging.
All three are from lots of energy moving very quickly and generating too much heat. If you’re interested in exactly what is happening inside the lithium cells, we’ve covered this in more scientific detail in the past. But even without understanding the chemistry we’ve seen the consequences through notable events like when the failing Note 7 batteries were causing problems a few years ago and led to changes in airline policies with certain devices.
In addition to the threat of fire, toxic gasses are released during this fulmination. Cells contain a quantity of fluorine, which reacts to form hydrogen fluoride in significant quantities, making the smoke from an event an immediate danger to life or health, especially in confined spaces.
Safety Precautions: Venting, Cell Protection, and Monitoring
Electric vehicles have been rolling off assembly lines and into garages at an ever-increasing pace. The energy potential in each vehicle is immense and there is much research into Lithium Ion battery chemistry aimed at significantly improving lifetime, and the integrity of the cells. There has also been a lot of research into what levels to charge and store the battery. It shouldn’t be charged up to 100% all the time, with a 50-70% charge recommended for long storage periods.
Knowing HOW the batteries detonate, we can do some things to discourage them, and design that into the cells and packs. At the cell level, the first protection is in the separator itself, which keeps the anode and the cathode from touching each other. This insulating layer is designed to be porous enough to absorb the electrolyte and allow the lithium ions to pass through, and when heat builds up can even close the pores to shutdown transfer. But its main job is to keep the peace between the anode and cathode.
Outside of the chemistry, the cell is usually covered in some protective layers, which can be a metal pouch for aptly named pouch cells or a metal canister for cylindrical cells. Both try to avoid punctures, and contain any gases that may develop. They may need to vent that gas if too much pressure builds up, so enclosures should be able to expand a little to accommodate a swelling battery, and provide a means for gas to vent safely if it does build up enough pressure. If the gas doesn’t vent then it could explode. It’s coming out either way.
Another safety precaution is the protection circuit, which can be applied to individual cells for the most safety, or to multiple cells if they are balanced. We covered a DIY cell protector a couple years ago. These circuits can monitor temperature, current, and voltage, and shut down the cell if any of them get outside of safe ranges. Most battery packs will have these circuits built into them by default; you’ll have to specify a bare unprotected pack if you really want one.
Outside of the pack itself, it’s generally wise to have additional protection circuitry that can prevent the pack from ever getting to a point where it needs to shut itself off. If the device can sense the problem before the pack shuts off power, it can correct it and still provide an interface to the user and shut down gracefully. Monitoring current, temperature, and voltage on the main board can help with this.
Treat Them with Care and Know How to Dispose of Them
Naturally, they should not be used or stored in such a way that they will be exposed to high heat. They should be protected from impact, especially sharp conductive impacts. They should be charged carefully and under supervision with a reliable charger. For larger packs, they probably shouldn’t even be inside a residence when charging, in case of occasions exactly like the video above. Pouches that are puffed are no longer safe and should be disposed of. Batteries that are old and no longer work can still be dangerous.
Here’s what happens when a pouch battery gets cut. This is an extreme example; even nicking it with a knife can damage a separator layer, which may eventually allow the anode and cathode to touch and cause an internal short. In this video they just speed that process up a lot and release some toxic fumes in the process.
Disposing of Li-Ion batteries isn’t difficult, but most people aren’t doing what they should be. The battery should be separated from the rest of the gadget in as safe a way possible. (Chuck the power tool but not the battery pack, but don’t break your phone in half trying to extract the battery.) Then the leads should be taped so that they can’t touch each other or short on some other conductor. Bring them to a place that can recycle them, like many home improvement stores or electronics recyclers. Throwing them in the garbage can be really bad because of the possibility that trash compactors and other processes will damage them and cause garbage fires. Plus we want to avoid all of the nasty chemicals ending up in the landfill.
Emergency Procedures with Lithium-Ion Batteries
There’s some conflicting thought here. On the one hand, your safety and the safety of others is paramount, and the gasses released by a burning pack are dangerous and possibly toxic, especially in confined quarters. If things are bad, you should get out and alert others and the authorities. On the other hand, you don’t want to lose everything if you have a fighting chance, quick action could resolve the situation, and you’re able to make your own decisions, or maybe you’re on a plane and you can’t really escape.
Lithium-ion battery fires can be class A, B, or C fires. They will burn on their own, are made of combustible materials, and have flammable liquids and solvents. When they involve energized electrical equipment (the charger), they attain class C. With things plugged into a wall, you do not want to use water, as that only makes electrical fires more dangerous. However, for packs alone and not energized externally, water is an effective solution. It puts out the fire, and it reduces the temperature of the pack so that it can’t re-ignite itself. Any fire extinguisher should work to kill the fire, but as long as the temperature stays above the flash point of the electrolyte, it can restart itself, possibly hours, and in the case of electric vehicles, days later.
You may be wondering why it’s not a class D fire, which is a combustible metal fire. If we were talking about primary lithium batteries, the non-rechargeable kind, then it would be a class D fire requiring a dry powder extinguisher (or smothering in sand or other non-combustible material that isn’t water). But the amount of Lithium in a Lithium-ion battery really isn’t high enough or concentrated enough, and it just never gets to a point where the lithium itself is igniting.
In a cases where you’re concerned a battery might be in a dangerous state, the best way to handle it may be to first dump it into a container and take the container outside to a safe place where you can then work on putting out any fire that develops without endangering yourself or any buildings.
The video of the electric bike fire mentioned earlier shows a surprisingly good reaction. The person unplugs the pack first, giving them more options and reducing the likelihood of exacerbation of the conflagration. You can see them grabbing the fire extinguisher on their retreat, probably so they can arm it in safety. Then they return and put out the fire. It reignites and they hit it again. Someone opens the door to get some ventilation and remove the smoke.
In the aftermath they should bring the bike and themselves outside where there are no combustibles and the pack can exhaust whatever fumes it has remaining. They should air out the entrance area without spending much time in it. And they should soak the battery for a long time in water to cool it down.
A much more detailed guide can be found in this paper on Li-Ion Battery Fire Hazards and Safety Strategies. As we continue to surround ourselves with Lithium battery powered devices, having a working understanding of the treatment, the warning signs, and the appropriate response is a good idea for everyone.
That is a clever and very thoughtful first paragraph. Just wanted to say that.
I keep a couple of aerosol can type Halon fire extinguishers on top of the cans I keep my lithium batteries in for storage. The idea is if I’m not home and a fire did happen the plastic top will melt and the extinguishers will self deploy, maybe wishful thinking but better than nothing at all. Most grocery stores sell those plastic top extinguishers not Halon I just happen to have a few cans of Halon ones! Fireproof battery bags are also a good thing to have and of course having a fresh fire extinguisher next to where you charge is best practice and always babysit them especially High C lipos.
“The video of the electric bike fire mentioned earlier shows a surprisingly good reaction.” — Why surprising? While electric scooters (both their benefits and their hazards) are still sort of new in the west they’re very common in China and have been for a numbernof years. I expect that the knowledge of how to put out such a fire is fairly widespread. (I expect articles like this have long ago circulated in Chinese).
Once one of these light, you’re pretty much a spectator until it runs out of fuel, much like a magnesium fire. You don’t have enough water, and even a 100lb extinguisher isn’t enough.
It seems indeed better, that if the thing ignites to give it a minute or so to expend it’s energy.
Seems much better then emptying your fire extinguisher.
I also like MikeR’s advice. of putting batteries & charger in a fireproof box together with an extinguisher (plastic bottle with water).
A few years back there was an article on Hackaday about fire risks of 3D printers, and ways to (automatically) extinguish them. May get some inspiration there…
burning lithium and water in a confined space…what could possibly go wrong?
Battery safety standards, directives, and regulations are a mess. Some end-use standards and directive cite IEC 60086-4, but this is for primary batteries. Other standards and directives cite IEC62133, but this is not a harmonized standard, and can be considered to be an incomplete test standard.
UN38.3 and IEC62281 are decent standards, but are for transport and not for functional testing.
UL1642 is a decent test standard, but industry is attempting deprecation. One of the many issues with Li battery test and certification is the poor implementation of test plans and poor reports. UL1642 is a decent standard with reasonable and representative tests. But then there are (IMO poor) test reports such as this:
http://www.globtek.info/certs/2GL-523450-G2107(R)/NEMKO-REPORT-2GL-523450-G2107(R)%20UL%201642%204th%20Edition%20CELL%20ONLY.pdf?redir=no
Electrical equipment engineers should not only test and design per the scoped end-use standards, they should reference the component standards in the end-use standard’s appendices. (I am looking at you IOT designers,as I have yet to review a compliant and safe battery-powered IOT device).
Finally, “Lithium-ion battery fires can be class A, B, or C fires” should be “Lithium-ion battery fires can be class A, B, *AND* C fires”. For almost ten years, I have caused or witnessed at least one Li battery-caused fire per month. The author’s advice for handling these battery fires is good, but not complete
This is a very timely article for me. I just bought a battery charging circuit and battery protection circuit from The Usual Sources (banggood.com) to manage a 12 cell 3s4p lithium ion battery that was recovered from a laptop. It was brand new but its charging circuit wouldn’t communicate with the laptop, so the laptop thought it was at 0% and would shut down despite having a full battery. This time it’s going to power some ham radio equipment and lights on a recumbent trike. I plan on charging it outdoors and inside an ammo can designed for the purpose. If it asplodes, hopefully the ammo can can contain it.
I’d advise you to read about battery balancing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battery_balancing
Your pack is probably damaged either in circuitry or cells. Charging them in series will do no good to the pack and it will be a danger to deploy indoors after charging.
You can buy cheap balancing gear online if you wish to build/reuse your own packs.
DIY Li-Ion Batteries is not much different to DIY medication – you might be lucky – or you die
– this is how nature eliminates .
I have been in the Li-Ion battery business for the last about 15 years and hav seen a few fires
– with packs of one cell to 400+.
DIYers will never have the experience to understand it – how can they.
Otherwise they would be professionals.
I can only hope that only the better-knowing hobbyists pay the price – and not their families and children.
This is a bit toooo black and white, isn’t it? Not to question all your years of experience, but with a few very basic counter-measures Li-Ion and Li-Poly seems quite safe:
– always stay well within the batteries specs
– do not use the so often stated 2.4V minimum discharge voltage. I use 2.9/3.0V as the lowest discharge voltage.
– do not charge above 4.2V, better use 4.1V as cut-off
– do not discharge with higher max currents than stated in the datasheet
Anything to add?
Cheers, Jan