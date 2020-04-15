Buyer Beware: This LED Bulb Sold As Germicidal Doesn’t Emit UV-C

Germicidal lamps are designed to destroy viruses and bacteria using ultraviolet light. But not just any UV light will work, and I came across an example of a lamp that was advertised as germicidal but a few things just weren’t right about it.
I ordered the UV-C germicidal LED lamp on Amazon, and received it a few days ago. It felt the suspicion from the first moment: playing around with a lot of different UV LEDs, I’ve learnt how the parasitic visible light from different UV ranges should look like to human eye. Also, proper UV-C LED lenses like the one shown here are made of quartz glass. Compare that to the image at the top of the article of the bulb I received that has a soft plastic lens, which is possibly opaque and degradable in the far UV range. The most important clue that something was wrong was the price. It’s hard to imagine that a UV-C LED lamp with the 253.7nm wavelength, made of more than 200 LEDs and in such a robust metal case, can cost only $62.99.
Although there was the risk of being unjust, I decided to return the product. In my message I bluffed that I measured the spectra of the lamp with a spectral emission meter, and that its output was not in the UV-C range. The next day I received confirmation that the bluff paid off: the seller replied that they advertised the product according to information from the supplier, and that the incorrect information was caused by their lack of understanding of product information. They also attached the official datasheet with the measured wavelength: it was not 253.7 nm, as advertised, but with the peak at 394.3 nm, and the dominant wavelength at 413.9 nm. It was not in the far UV-C, but in the near UV-A range and not at all useful for destroying germs! The seller promised that the product would be removed from their store, and kept the promise.
If you are thinking about buying a UV-C LED lamp, maybe you should get the good old CFL germicidal lamp. I don’t think that viruses care too much about the new technology.
7 thoughts on “Buyer Beware: This LED Bulb Sold As Germicidal Doesn’t Emit UV-C”
Should probably have a disclaimer that UV-C is fairly dangerous and care should be taken to protect your self.
But this article is about fake UV-C, which is relatively safe. At least in terms of direct exposure :-D
That’s the glass-half-full worldview. :)
I had a totally safe 1W laser diode for a while. (It was probably static electricity / poor handling.)
Can I sell you a completely flip-flop-wearer-friendly lawnmower? Guaranteed not to cut your toes off! Of course, if you open the hood and maybe clean some of the gunk out of the carb, our warantee is void.
It would be dangerous to use unprotected UV-C lamp as it damages eyes and cause skin cancer.
UV-C light destroys cell’s DNA/RNA and this is how it kills germs.
All these gadgets which are with non-protected LEDs are nothing but scam.
In best case they will be UV-A which is not dangerous.
Single 30-50mW UV-C LED cost $10-$15 when you buy in 1K lots, so the price should be the first alert that it’s fake.
Also these LEDs has 5% efficiency, so 50mW LED will dessipate around 1W.
Lamp with 200 UV-C LEDs would cost $2000-$3000 if real and will use about 200W power.
“…and in such a robust metal case”
Probably you’re supposed to whack the germs with the lamp.
To be fair, most of the people who are currently buying UV-C lamps do not fully understand how to use them safely, that exposure to UV-C can cause short term or permanent damage to their eyes (sandman’s eye/potato eye/welder’s flash) and skin exposure can produce rapid sunburn and skin cancer. UV-C breaks double carbon bonds at the molecular level, so anything organic (living or dead – animals, plants, paper, clothes,…) or synthetic (paints, plastics), will be permanently damaged. I’d imagine that the damage they would do trying to protect themselves, by the incorrect use of a UV-C source, would be far greater than the chance of death from COVID-19. At this exact moment in time I’d actually prefer for people who do not understand what they are buying to be sold the wrong product than for them to add unneeded strain to the medical system during this crisis.
I personally picture the short/long term exposure UV-C to be similar in damage level to that produced by soft X-rays but unlike X-ray damage it is restricted to molecules with double carbon bonds and only to the surface exposed (it does not penetrate deeply beyond the surface).
No, UV-C has no specificity for double carbon bonds, it can break a lot of molecular bonds.
“Ultraviolet light can dissociate relatively strong bonds such as the double oxygen (O=O) bond in molecular oxygen (O2) and the double C=O bond in carbon dioxide (CO2); ultraviolet light can also remove chlorine atoms from compounds such as chloromethane (CH3Cl).”
