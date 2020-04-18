We should all be so lucky as [Salvaged circuitry], who scored a cheap Agilent oscilloscope from an online auction. Of course, its low price had a reason behind it, the ‘scope didn’t work. At fault was its power supply, the repair of which was documented in the video below.
These ‘scopes have relatively straightforward 12 V power supplies, extremely similar to off-the-shelf parts. The video is an interesting primer in switch-mode power supply repair, as the obvious failure of the filter capacitor and a MOSFET is traced further to the PSU controller chip. We see a new capacitor mounted proud of the board to reduce the risk of heat damage, and then some careful solder rework to save some lifted pads.
The result, a working oscilloscope. Maybe we’d have hacked in another 12 V supply, but given that this is a piece of test equipment perhaps it’s best to stay as close to the original spec as possible. As a parting shot he shows us an equivalent power supply, and promises us a side-by-side test in a future video.
These ‘scopes aren’t as popular in our circles as the cheaper Rigol range, but it’s worth remembering that they also have a budget model.
9 thoughts on “Fixing An Agilent Oscilloscope Power Supply”
Awesome video, really nice to see those macro shots
Thanks! I’m still amazed how well my makeshift macro soldering setup worked.
Always relaxing to watch a Pro at work – nice job.
aw, i used that scope at some company or other. was a good tool, as i remember.
great to see it’s insides.
Nice job!
Thanks! I’m happy to see the oscilloscope live to see another day. It should be a good proper general purpose scope for the lab :D
I got rid of an HP spectrum analyzer and an HP scope with dead power supplies. The scope had a dead house numbered IC that I would have had to re-engineer. The spectrum analyzer had a “black box” switching power supply that I would have had to build from scratch, or draw out the schematic and re-engineer. Some old stuff just isn’t worth bothering with, no matter how much it weighs. Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be.
… and I’m sure Mr. Carlson wouldn’t agree with me.
I know the feeling. Sometimes you get lucky and someone on eevblog forum finds out an IC is just a relabel of an off the shelf part. Doesn’t always happen, but when it does, excellent times to be had :D