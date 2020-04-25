What do you do when you need to solve a problem creatively? Me, I go for a walk, preferably in the woods. It’s about as far away from the desk and computer as possible, and somehow getting outside of the box that is my office helps me to think outside of the metaphorical box as well. Maybe it’s the fresh air, maybe it’s the exercise. Or maybe, it’s putting my physical head in a different (head)space that helps me to think differently.
Psychologists are finding that being outside, being an outsider, or even just being exposed to the straight-up strange can help you think weirder, that is, more creatively. That artists, authors, and other hyper-creative folks are often a little bit odd is almost a cliche. Think of the artists who did their best work while under the influence of drugs, mental illness, or drastic dislocations.
The good news is that you might not have to go so far. Psychologists are able to measure increases in creative problem solving simply by exposing people to weirdness. And you don’t have to go on a magic-mushroom trip to get there either. In one study, this was playing in an upside-down VR world before answering a questionnaire, for instance. Ray Wilson meant it tongue-in-cheek when he suggested that building a silly synthesizer would help you think, but who’s laughing now that science is backing him up?
So if you find yourself, as I do, stuck inside the same four walls, make sure that you break out of the box from time to time. Expose your brain to weird, for your own creativity’s sake. Make some time for a completely wacky project. And of course, read more Hackaday! (We’ve got weird.)
15 thoughts on “You Need More Weird”
I totally read that as “you need more weed.” Fastest hackaday article click ever.
The original title was “Y’all basement dwellers need some strange.” but the editor made him change.. :-D
I find that defining my “goal” is a good first start. Good answers don’t always present themselves immediately, so I let it “percolate”. Many times, after one or more good nights’ sleep, the mind’s ability to analyze problems during sleep presents a solution upon awakening.
This is why the UK actually had a Ministry of Silly Walks to get us through the 1970s… ;-)
You, fine sir, deserve a dead parrot. :)
Invites rallen to participate in a fish dance. ;)
“What do you do when you need to solve a problem creatively?”
Do not use creativity, use a method: TRIZ
This is why the loss of the “Stumbleupon” website was such a tragedy. I used to use that to find so much useful creative stuff that I didn’t know I wanted.
I’m desperate for another recommendation engine where I can put in different categories and get a wide array of random themed inputs. like what I used to get from Stumbleupon.
I have been collecting books and methods on creativity for 60 years. TRIZ/ARIZ is a fantastic left-brain pump for creating hundreds of new ideas, and I know researchers who use this as a basis for discovering paths to inventions using AI. Some other methods, like those derived from Alex Osborne’s and Sidney Parnes’ lists are similarly effective.
One of my favorite books on this is Michael Michalko’s book, “Thinkertoys”. The book divides methods into “right-brain” and “left-brain” tools, and (believe me!) the right-brain tools can lead to incredible weirdness. This study mentioned in this Hackaday article shows how lateral thinking and weirdness lead to a different kind of creativity from TRIZ; No amount of incremental thinking and improvement would have turned a candle into a light bulb, although TRIZ, at it’s highest level of abstraction, might have generated hundreds of alternatives.
Right, what if all light bulbs were plumbed in re-usable cyalume sticks (More advanced) and you had to get fresh chemicals pumped in, or brought by tanker. Alt universe, electricity is a lab curiosity, they do everything with chemicals, DNA or protein based logic etc.
Oops… I meant Alex Osborn, author of, “Applied Imagination.”
It may not always be weird, just different. I often find answers for problems, not sitting in front of the keyboard, but when I do something with my hands. Yard work, washing dishes, and most definitely getting outdoors. Sometimes the best thing when you hit a real problem is to put it aside and do something different. I am often glad that I didn’t just sit focused on the problem because I get a whole different big perspective on it and a much better solution. Being in a rush doesn’t allow for this “setting it aside” and works against quality solutions.
Right. To fully describe this for the extreme n00b at it, it’s not like you get overwhelmed by enormity of a problem and perform displacement activity until it goes away. That doesn’t work. What you need to do is load up your thinker with every aspect of the problem, all the details, why it’s a problem, what type of solutions have been attempted in the past, everything you can possibly find relating to it… THEN you let it stew at the back of your mind while doing other things. To the outsider it may seem like those experienced in a field do the first thing, when in fact they know the problem intimately already, this happens for some problems not others.
I can personally attest I’ve had some of my brightest ideas by something like this method.
Specifically, when I still had natural hyperfocus in reading, most of my life, I would spend days pouring through technical texts in my fields, historical texhnical texts, and try to force myself to understand everything as I went if there were outdated mechanical concepts or metallurgy issues. I would do this everywhere to the deck of a sailboat and forget my surroundings.
Then I’d typically drive to somewhere I’d never been, find a forest, and go for a walk. Releasing my mind from that regimen in unfamiliar territory left me unable to hold back a deluge of new ideas and interpretations.
This is a wonderful thread I think. I will be looking up TRIZ/ARIZ and others. The ultimate hack- rewiring your own brain.
i’ve been saying this for years. my personal projects sometimes take many years to complete, despite having a low cost or parts count. i let the projects sit somewhere i’m always walking past them, and then just go about the rest of my life. many times things strike me in day to day life that end up being a better solution than the one i originally had.
my most recent project required a linear led optic that didn’t exist 3 years ago to the public (but many commercial designs were in production) when i started the project. now the market has caught up, and i have my linear optic. it’s on to other problems. like creative thermal dissipation.