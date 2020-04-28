If you are looking for a fun project while you are cooped up and you have some spare coathangers, why not try this 4-element Yagi antenna (PDF)? [Pete N8PR] showed it off at his local ham radio club and it looked like something good for a lazy afternoon. If you aren’t a ham, you could adjust it all for a different VHF or UHF frequency.
For the boom, [Pete] mentions you can use wood, but it isn’t weather resistant. He chose half-inch PVC pipe. He also offers you a choice of material for the elements: #8 wire, welding rod, or — our favorite — coat hangers.
This is a big upgrade from a simple dipole or a vertical made from coax. The yagi should have about 8 dBi gain in the direction it is pointing. The center of the boom doesn’t have any elements, so that simplifies mounting. The insulating boom also makes mounting the driven element a breeze.
If you use the coat hangers, we’ve heard an easy way to get them very straight is to put one end on a vise and the other end in a drill chuck (see the video below). The method will weaken the wire, but the elements won’t have much stress. If it worries you, just go slow on the drill and you might consider annealing the wire with a torch afterward.
It would be easy to make this portable like some other designs we’ve seen. If you want the history and theory behind the venerable yagi antenna, you’ll want to revisit this post.
4 thoughts on “Beat Your Coat Hangers Into Antennas, Not Plowshares”
He says it’s for 2m, as is the lengths given, but his pictures are either for high UHF TV or 33cm
Derp it’s half wave low UHF TV or 70cm
+1 I hadn’t seen that “trick” before to straighten wire, though I’ve used a similar trick to combine Christmas light strings into a single string.
I was house sitting for my father and he had the satellite TV cut off while he was away(thanks dad) I found one of those metal frame real estate signs and said Hey that looks about the right dimensions. Got rid of the rust, Made some adjustments to it, soldered on some rg58 and a mount for the back of dish and used the sats cable. He laughed when he got back, but it got a bunch of channels 60 miles from most of the stations! He got a premade antenna and replaced mine and only got half the channels.