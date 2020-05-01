Hackaday Podcast 065: Game Boy Hacks Galore, Cable Robo Elbow, Pi Cam Solargraphy, And The Deepest Sub Is Crushing It

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams cover the hacks that made us happy over the past week. There’s an incredible cable-driven robotic elbow hack whose quality is only eclipsed by the fantastic explanation of how it works (like a block and tackle). Getting data like WiFi credentials into your embedded project may be just a blinking Android app away. Try your hand at digital solargraphy with creative use of f-stop and post processing. And Mike ogles an RC F-35 project while Elliot goes gaga for the deepest of all submarine designs.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along
Episode 065 Show Notes:
New This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Cable Driven Robotic Joint
- Get Your Microcontroller Online At The Speed Of Light
- Pi Cam Replaces Pinhole And Film For Digital Solargraphy
- Instruction Set Hack For Protected Memory Access
- A DIY Functional F-35 Is No Simple Task
- Snakes And Ladders: Game Boy Emulator In Python
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: