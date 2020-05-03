There’s kind of a special joy in making instruments, no matter how simple or complex they are. Even if it’s a straight-up noisemaker, that’s noise you can be proud of. And besides, noise plus rhythm equals music.
Whenever you’re ready to have some next-level fun, try making controllers for your DIY instruments. Synthesizers of all stripes are often controlled with various types of potentiometers. While it would definitely be an interesting exercise to make your own standard twist-style potentiometer, [lonesoulsurfer] shows that making a ribbon controller is relatively easy.
A ribbon controller is essentially a deconstructed potentiometer that uses your finger to actuate the wiper. Here the wiper is made from Velostat, a fun, low-cost conductive material that’s also pressure-sensitive. The rest of the ribbon controller is a sandwich of thin copper plates and non-conductive plastic mounted on a wood base.
But what’s a fun controller without a fun instrument to control? As a special bonus, [lonesoulsurfer] made a little square wave-squirting synth based on the 4046 hex inverter and included the schematic for it. Slide your finger past the break to check ’em both out.
Depending on what you have lying around, it may be easier to make analog instruments like this rubber band boinger or its country cousin, the wheelbarrow bass.
2 thoughts on “DIY Ribbon Controller For A DIY Synth”
I did work on ribbon controller using a Kanthal D tape, two-sided tape and aluminum foil. It was going to work like in Trautonium, but with small constant current source and op-amp for voltage sensing to control a simple square wave synth that used one of those small DIP-8 PIC micros. Ribbon part actually worked, but capacitive voltage multiplier and inverter for op-amp was underpowered. I’ll work on that some day…
The venerable PAiA Gnome microsynth (I built one in 1976 while bombing out of uni) had a conductive plastic ribbon controller, but it had a probe that you held and touched/pressed to the ribbon.