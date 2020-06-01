For some of us the smell of rosin soldering flux vaporizing from the tip of an iron as a project takes shape is as evocative as the scent of a rose on a summer’s day. We’ve certainly breathed enough of it over the years, as it invariably goes from the piece of work directly into the face of the person doing the soldering. This is something that has evidently troubled [AlphaPhoenix], who has gone to extravagant lengths to research the problem using planar laser illumination and a home-made (and possibly hazardous) smoke generator.
He starts with a variety of hypotheses with everything from a human-heat-driven air vortex to the Coandă effect, but draws a blank with each one as he models them using cardboard cut-outs and boxes as well as himself. Finally he has the light bulb moment and discovers that the key to the mystery lies in his arms coming across the bench to hold both iron and solder. They close off an area of lower-pressure dead space which draws the air current containing the smoke towards it, and straight into his face. It’s something that can be combated with a small fan or perhaps a fume extractor, as despite some video trickery we have yet to master soldering iron telekinesis.
11 thoughts on “Why Does Solder Smoke Always Find Your Face?”
Here’s me thinking it was the soldering iron is in your hands attached to you body and head which is right over the work because you are soldering some P1$$ ant component to the board. Obviously this answer is better because it has a green laser and a guy in shades in the dark in an improbable soldering position as well as improbable soldering shirt !!
Same reason you can’t help but get mustard on your fingers.
or Ghost Grease
Very cool. A Magnificent laboratory experiment to analyze a truly nagging annoyance. Knowing the causal conditions has given me a few thoughts about simple ways to keep the solder fumes out of my snout.
A small fan pointed in the right direction takes care of the problem.
That’s what I I have too. A small desktop fan. Works well. Just takes a little breeze. Not a tornado….
I use a old fan from a broken PC power supply. Part of the original case is used as a stand.
In still conditions the warmth of your body will create a convective updraft, and that will dominate, particulates/gases will be drawn into it. In other situations where the thing making smoke is a lot hotter than your body, then it is drawing air from all around, but because you are blocking some portion of it, the pressure is infinitesimally lower on that side, so the emitted smoke and gases will go toward the very slightly lower pressure. Also with slight drafts or breezes that you have your back to, thinking you’re sitting “upwind” a vortex will form rotating away from you at your head, but drawing toward you lower down, also having the effect that smoke goes in your face. At greater wind speeds these vortexes are not as stable or large and shed downwind.
I have loved that smell for over thirty years. Didn’t know it was meant to be bad for us till I was already too old. But I don’t want my kids breathing it so I will get a fume extractor for them.
The spaghetti sauce jar trick does not work for us real Italians.
I never realized how dangerous the fumes from soldering were until I had to hand-solder 250 boards. I wasn’t aware enough of the dangers from soldering prototype quantities. When I scaled up production, it hurt me.
It can seriously injure you. I didn’t suffer any permanent debilitation, but the acute impact of breathing in too much flux fumes for me was a relatively serious acute bronchitis.
After that, I always made sure I had a vent sucking the fumes. I made it from one of those Pixar lamps, so both the light and the suction were right where I needed to work.