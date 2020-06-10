Feeling the cost of commercial options like the YubiKey and Nitrokey were too high, [TheStaticTurtle] started researching DIY alternatives. He found an open source project allows the STM32F103 to act as a USB cryptographic token for GNU Privacy Guard, which was a start. All he had to do was build a suitable device to install it on.
The first step was to test the software out on the popular “Blue Pill” development board, which [TheStaticTurtle] documents in the write-up should anyone want to give it a try themselves. The ST-Link V2 was already a supported target, so it only took some relatively minor tweaks to get running and add support for a simple push button. The output of
gpg --card-status showed the device was working as expected, so with the software sorted, it was time to take a closer look at the hardware.
To create his “TurtleAuth” dongle, [TheStaticTurtle] started with the basic layout of the Blue Pill and added in a TTP223E touch control IC. The original Micro USB port was also swapped for a male USB-A connector so the device could be plugged directly into a computer. An upper PCB, containing the status LEDs and touch pad, was then designed so it would fit over the main board as an enclosure of sorts. While the sides are still open, the device looks robust enough to handle life in a laptop bag at least.
While it’s not exactly a common project, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen somebody spin up their own hardware token. More evidence of what the dedicated individual can accomplish these days on a relatively limited budget.
8 thoughts on “STM32 Blue Pill Turned GPG Security Token”
So, what exactly does this do, for those of us not familiar with YubiKey and Nitrokey ?
It emulate a GPG smart card. It store the private keys and allow GPG to use them without them leaving the device.
And what’s the advantage over putting the private keys on your computer ?
The key has a hardware enclave that protects the key from attacks – like a TPM chip, only the USB key can be taken with you and used on multiple computers.
So this would be useful for sticking it in a computer that you don’t own, for example ?
Or for a company to hand these out to their employees, to prevent the employee from copying their private keys.
But if the hardware and the keys are all my own, there’s not much point in dealing with the extra hassle of a USB key, I think. If my laptop is compromised by an attacker, everything is lost anyway.
Think of it as a USB pluggable smart card. You can save an encryption key on it and use it as a two-factor device that doesn’t need any kind of special reader.
What about repurposing those cheap stlinkv2 flashers?
https://www.hobbiton.be/blog/repurpose-stlink/
I used Gnuk on a repurposed ST-link clone and the first thought was: “nice hardware”.
Initially I believed it was based on the same acknowledge interface used by the FST-01SZ token
https://www.gniibe.org/memo/development/fst-01/fst-01sz-testplan.html
but it seems the author implement his own interface in the firmware.
I wonder if it is deliberate or if the author simply had not noticed that there was already something like that.