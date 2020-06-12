Taking a paper list to the grocery store seems like a good idea, at least until you get there and try to use it. Did you remember to bring a pen? Great. How about a clipboard so you don’t punch through the paper when crossing something off? Apps are easier to use for this, especially the ones with checkboxes, but you’ll still have to enter everything manually. Wouldn’t it be easier (and way more fun) to just scan the barcodes of stuff you need into a list before you chuck the packaging?
That’s exactly the idea behind [DavidE281]’s barcode scanner, which is designed to work with the Bring! app. All he has to do is scan a barcode, and the product ends up in a tidy list on his phone. It’s a simple build that’s based around the M5StickC, which is an ESP32 dev kit that has a small display and a 6-axis IMU along with some other goodies. [David] combined it with a 2D barcode scanner that has a serial port and designed a printed case that joins them together.
Here’s how it works: the M5Stick sends the barcode over MQTT to an external Raspberry Pi that’s running Home Assistant. The Pi does a lookup in a spreadsheet and sends the data to the Bring! app over a community-built API. At the same time, it sends the product name back to the M5Stick’s display to confirm that it was added to the list. Check out bite-sized demo video after the break.
Scanning barcodes is super fun. So why not use an IoT barcode scanner to keep track of everything you own?
7 thoughts on “Tiny Barcode Scanner Beeps Your Shopping List Together”
Wouldn’t it be easier to scan the bar codes with the phone ?
What, you mean like some sort of application that would recognize barcodes? Well now I’ve heard everything! ;)
One-use devices have the advantage that they are always where you need them and no need to open any application.
Instead of building a custom spreadsheet, one can just google the barcode (without spaces) and get pretty good results for most products. There are also eandata.com and ean-search.org but their coverage is not as good.
But this product works together with a phone app, so you still need to bring your phone and open the app.
that’s correct, but the smartphone has replaced numerous single use devices. A big disadvantage of those devices is that their battery is always empty when you need them ;) But i like the build and the way it communicates the data to the smartphone. If i were to build one, i might make a wall attached mains powered version, just above the bin.
Just tear a small portion of the paper in front of the item. Fold back the flappy part when two adjacent items are fetched. You get a visual confirmation you got the items. But of course this does not use a microcontroller except for the one behind your eyes.
Biggest shopping list game changer (we use Google keep) I’ve had was a tip from my 94yr old grandfather. He had a laminated layout of the supermarket and would arrange his list so everything is in the order you’ll encounter it as you walk through. Super simple and works wonders. I get a bit carried away with pre sorting the list but it’s worth it.