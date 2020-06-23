USB-C Is Taking Over… When, Exactly?

USB is one of the most beloved computer interfaces of all time. Developed in the mid-1990s, it undertook a slow but steady march to the top. Offering an interface with good speeds and a compact connector, it became the standard for hooking up interface devices, storage, and even became the de-facto way to talk old-school serial, too.
In late 2014, the USB Implementers Forum finalised the standard for the USB-C plug. Its first major application was on smartphones like the Nexus 5X, and it has come to dominate the smartphone market, at least if you leave aside the iPhone. However, it’s yet to truly send USB-A packing, especially on the desktop. What gives?
Peripherals Are Where It’s At
Fundamentally, it all comes down to peripherals. Even in 2020, the average computer comes with a bunch of classic USB-A ports, sometimes 10 or more on a well-provisioned desktop. Meanwhile, it’s still possible to buy laptops that come without a single USB-C port. If the average user were to pick up a new keyboard off-the-shelf, and got it home to find a USB-C connector, they’d be completely out of luck – and likely quite furious. Manufacturers simply haven’t adapted their product lines to the future of USB-C yet. Thus, for the meantime, commodity peripherals – keyboards, mice, and the like – will all continue to ship with classic USB-A connectors.
There’s also the problem of compatibility. For example, the Intel® NUC NUC8i7HVK is a compact computing system that packs a full 11 USB ports. There are five USB 3 ports (type A), two USB 3.1g2 ports (type A), two USB 3.1G2 ports (type C), and two more USB 3.1g2 ports that also support Thunderbolt 3 (type C).
This leads to a situation where a user can plug in devices to ports that fit, but don’t support the hardware attached. For example, a Thunderbolt to HDMI connector will fit in either type C port, but only work in the two that support Thunderbolt. It’s an absolute headache for even experienced users, most of whom don’t have the time to memorize a multitude of arcane specifications and what ports support which interfaces. Colour coding and labels help, but fundamentally, it’s a backwards step from the old world where you plugged in to a USB port, and things just worked.
Even in the smartphone world, where USB-C made its beachhead, things remain uncertain. The new standard allows for higher current and higher voltages, allowing charging to happen faster than ever. However, not all USB-C cables are up to the job, with many omitting several lines or components necessary to enable this operation. Having a single connector used for both data and charging is handy, but it has fragmented the market into “data-only” and “data and charging” USB-C cables. What’s more, laptops can use the Power Delivery standard too, again creating an even higher grade of USB-C cable that can handle up to 100 W.
To the uninitiated, these all look the same. It takes a solid understanding of hardware and electronics to be able to tease out the different capabilities of each. The standards are so confusing, even the Raspberry Pi foundation got things wrong at their first attempt.
Regardless, the hardware community continues to adapt. Hackers fly to a good supply of power like moths to a flame, and we’ve seen many mods taking advantage of the USB-PD standard. USB soldering irons are now common, and others have put it to the job of recharging batteries. We’re also beginning to see staples take up the cause, with Arduino boards starting to sprout with the new connector in place. It’s clear that the community is ready for the new standard, even if the industry is yet to catch up.
One Real Solution – Give Us The Ports!
Realistically, peripheral manufacturers aren’t going to start making keyboards and mice with USB C connectors just yet. With laptops having one or two ports at best, often with one usually needed for charging, it’s simply unworkable. The desktop scene is worse, with even high-end motherboards often featuring just one USB-C connector. With a normal setup usually involving a keyboard, mouse, webcam, and often a headset, too, one cable is simply nowhere near enough.
Hubs, dongles and adapters are worst-case workarounds, not a way of life. Instead, to move forward is going to require commitment on the part of hardware companies. Laptops and desktops need to start shipping with three or more USB-C ports, and slowly reduce the number of USB-A ports, if we are to see a transition to a singular connector ecosystem. Once there’s an installed base, it won’t take long for factories to switch over to shipping hardware with a USB-C connector on the end instead. Legacy computers will then be able to get by with adapters from USB-A to newer USB-C hardware, where it’s much more acceptable to make such compromises. Devices like existing printers won’t even need an upgrade – a simple USB-C to USB-B cable will allow them to work seamlessly with newer computers.
Additionally, the USB-IF, in conjunction with Intel, should do whatever is possible to bring about a stable capability set for the port. With USB 4 on the horizon, the timing couldn’t be better. Obviously, with a single cable handling high-power charging, high-bandwith video, and general interface duties, there will always be confusion. The less technologically inclined will look to the skies and wail when their pocket-sized USB power bank won’t run their Macbook Pro – and rightfully so, I might add. The die has been cast, however, and there is room to at least ease the process going forward. Make as many USB-C ports as available as possible, and make as many of them act the same as each other so that users know what to expect. Then, and only then, will we know peace – and the rest of the world will join the party!
17 thoughts on “USB-C Is Taking Over… When, Exactly?”
Most beloved? Or most successful/ubiquitous?
Not dissing the article – I enjoyed it quite a bit! – I’ve just never heard anyone expressing their love for USB.
Those who do not love USB don’t remember the dark times before it. The snail-paced parallel ports, and the pain of getting serial port drivers working.
And Windows seeing a certain pattern of data in your serial port and deciding that meant it was actually a serial mouse…
No complaints about PS/2 keyboards, though.
Oh, I’m a big fan of classic USB, particularly on microcontrollers. I remember the dark days of homebrewed parallel programmers that never worked right, and I don’t ever want to go back.
Glad you liked the piece! Always nice to get feedback from the community. :)
An ASUS gaming motherboard launched in late 2019 – featuring just one USB-C port.
and 2 headers for cases but ya know. USB C on the computer is just a mess, on my desktop what do I use this for? nothing I own plugs into it, including my usb C enabled phone.
On my laptop I can plug my dock into it, it sucks cause there’s this thicc cable hanging out of this dainty little port with nubbins for restraint, breathe on it and loose a screen, wait for 3 min to regain usb and network super awesome. Maybe we can shove more shit in a smaller more fragile connector and call it progress
I haven’t noticed USB-C being particularly fragile, my charging cables have remained snug, better than the old micro-USB did. The one that is a real threat in terms of equipment lifespan is still HDMI, where the jack is designed to be less durable than the plug. I’ve lost at least one piece of video equiment (a DirecTV HD DVR) to rough handling of the HDMI cable. The idea that certain jacks and certain cables have different levels of functionality is pretty absurd — there needs to be a color-code, preferably not visible when plugged in, like the old yellow-for-powered and blue-for-USB3 you’d see on type A jacks.
Is the USB Implementers Forum being jerks about licensing?
I mean, USB A, D, mini, and micro patents are probably expired, so it would cost mfgrs very little to continue using those connectors.
Anyway, I’m upset (mildly) that 9-pin RS-232 ports are not on new PCs.
Get off my lawn, ya whippersnapper!
>Instead, to move forward is going to require commitment on the part of hardware companies.
“Hey, let’s stake our next fiscal year’s survival on devices that are so poorly differentiated (the USB-C/Thunderbolt and charge/data farragos mentioned in the article) that it will only disappoint the end user.”
What’s gotten lost is that these devices (and the standards behind them) are at the appliance level. Nobody cares how they work, so long as they do so, simply and reliably.
Anything that gets in the way of this simplicity will sell some adapters but the disappointment in the device requiring adaptation will remain.
A fair point. It may be the case that we don’t see widespread adoption on desktops & laptops until the USB-IF gets some rationality into the standards.
” Laptops and desktops need to start shipping with three or more USB-C ports, and slowly reduce the number of USB-A ports”
“Hello yes we would also like to remove the ports that our users still use, what the VGA port god no something way newer we mean the USB-A port. Also can we start adding in these ports that all look identical but have slight differences, no not DVI that at least worked when you used the wrong cable we can’t have that!”
Yeaaahhhh USB-C may be a huge improvment in a lot of ways but companies don’t care about tech they care about keeping their customers happy and this shit makes no one happy.
“Classic” usb had many of the same problems: cables that were power-only, cables that only supported slow data rates, and of course the mini-A disaster. Their naming has been absurd too, with high speed, super speed, 3.1 being the same as 3.0 (I think).
The USBIF missed an opportunity to require some sort of labeling (overmold shape, symbol, color, *something*) and has continued their inscrutable name scheme. Type C is great, but it has been hobbled by idiots.
When mice and keyboards transitioned from PS/2 they shipped with an adapter dongle, like this: https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51l4bK6A44L._AC_UL160_.jpg
USB A to C is arguably simpler, because they are electrically compatible, and don’t need alternate firmware implementations speaking both PS/2 and USB protocols. I’d think that manufacturers could ship their keyboards or mice with a simple adapter as well, solving the chicken and egg problem.
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61hh93h2ZbL._AC_UY436_FMwebp_QL65_.jpg
I love the concept of USB-C, but I hate the implementation.
The connector is a royal pain after a year or so using it on my phone, the connector just falls out while charging, and now it has stopped charging at all.
Mini USB has a much more robust shell, it is hard to get wrong when inserting. Couldn’t have they used that as a base for USB-C?
Funnily enough I’ve found USB-C to be far more resilient than micro USB over time, but I too have noticed a weakening over time in my Pixel’s charge port.
Exact opposite experience here. USB C ports on devices have been rock solid reliable, cables have worn out with time and been replaced. Mini USB on the other hand killed three £100 microphones because they were mounted on movable arms and the connection wiggled with time causing the socket to wear out outside of warranty. Amusingly the £5 cables were fine afterwards. My current mic has both mini USB and XLR for when mini USB fails.
If you’re having connection problems, try a new cable.
The first thing most phone users tend to buy is a USB-C to USB-A adapter.
USB-C will probably become the new Betamax format, as a 24 pin micro-contact plug with support chips violates the original use-case for USB-A: Simple and inexpensive hot-pluggable robust connectors that auto-configured in the host OS.
Also, faster bit rates are meaningless given most video hardware connections are already handled over HDMI or Displayport, and these are less complex stacks to run in the peripheral hardware. I would wager the lack of popularity is due to USB-C devices having increased warranty failure rates for some vendors, and 3rd party adapter sales are just not going to make up the profit loss difference. The only reason general consumers even gave the new ports any attention was likely due to the good-will decades of USB-A devices have earned with people already.
Mandatory XKCD ;-)
https://xkcd.com/927/
Keyboards and mice are hardly the killer app it’s looking for. They don’t strain USB 1.0
However, the new demand for homeworking IT equipment might drive adoption a bit, when people find they have to use a USB C dock to get all the lovelies, like more than one extra screen.
I guess I wouldn’t be too upset if a new laptop only came with two USB C provided it also had two USB A. It would annoy me though if it only came with one and that needed to be the charge port.
“The less technologically inclined will look to the skies and wail when their pocket-sized USB power bank won’t run their Macbook Pro” … this actually works fine.
Sure, you won’t get much input power (I see 1A @ 5V according to iStatMenus), but yes the macbook pro will charge with whatever you can give it. It’ll charge slowly when asleep and discharge slightly less slowly when running, just as a naive user who knows nothing about volts and amps would expect.