My son is just getting to the age that puts him in the crosshairs of all of the learn-to-code toys. And admittedly, we’ve been looking at some of those Logo-like toys where you can instruct a turtle-bot to make a few moves, and then to repeat them. After all, if breaking down a problem into sub-problems and automating the repetition isn’t the essence of programming, I don’t know what is.
But here’s the deal: I think drawing ‘bots are cooler than he does. If you ask a kid “hey, do you want a car that can draw?” that’s actually pretty low on the robot list. I’m not saying he won’t get into it once he’s got a little bit more coding under his belt and he can start to make it do fun things, but by itself, drawing just isn’t all that impressive. He can draw just fine, thank-you-very-much.
Meanwhile, I was making a robot arm. Or rather, I started up on yet another never-to-be-completed robot arm. (Frankly, I don’t know what I would do with a robot arm.) But at least I started with the gripper and wrist. Now that’s pretty cool for a kid, but the programming is waaaay too complicated. So I pulled the brains out and hooked up the servos to an RC plane remote. Just wiggling the thing around, duct-taped to the table, got him hooked. And this weekend, we’re building a remote controlled cherry-picker arm to put on a pole, because cherries are in season. His idea!
So no coding. He’s a little too young anyway, IMO. But silly little projects like these, stored deep in his subconscious, will give him a reason to program in the future, will make it plainly obvious that knowing how to program is useful. Now all I need is a reason to finish up a robot arm project…
5 thoughts on “A Reason To Code”
When I was a kid, you had to know BASIC to get your home computer to do ANYTHING. We all became programmers out of necessity, because if we wanted to play a computer game, there was a good chance we had to make it ourselves or at least transcribe the code out of a magazine (anyone else remember copying code out of BYTE magazine?).
These days that limitation is long gone. Anything a kid wants to do on a computer has either already been made by someone else, or is way to complex a task for a kid to even consider (imagine a child trying to program something like Skyrim, for example). This, sadly, is a huge barrier to getting kids interested in programming, in my opinion. Robotics, as pointed out in this article, might just be the ticket to getting kids interested in programming again.
You have a point… the only reason I learned BASIC at 13yrs old was to be able to installed some crappy text-based RPGs into my TI-81, BY MANUALLY TYPING IN THE CODE! These days you just need a USB cable to upload full blown Mario to a modern TI calculator, no programming needed.
If I didn’t have a massive desire to slack off in Math class on the TI-81, I probably never would’ve learned coding so early.
Roblox is a lot more successful at getting kids to learn programming than any of the learn-to-code toys are.
There’s nothing wrong with learning some mechanical engineering, too. It doesn’t have to all be software.
My motivation for learning software was principally because I felt I was ‘writing’ electronic parts, rather than selecting and soldering them. Eventually I found the-world-entirely-within-a-box limiting, and started making interfaces to external stuff.
I guess my rambling is to just let him do what he finds interesting, and if it comes back to software (maybe to do more sophisticated arm stuff) then he’ll have found his own motivation.
Cherries are in season?
!!!!!!!