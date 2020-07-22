The TS100 smart soldering iron may have some new competition. Pine — the people best known for Linux-based phones and laptops — though the world needed another smart soldering iron so they announced the Pinecil — Sort of a knock off of the TS100. It looks like a TS100 and uses the same tips. But it does have some important differences.
It used to be a soldering iron was a pretty simple affair. Plug in one end; don’t touch the other end. But, eventually, things got more complicated and you wanted some way to make it hotter or cooler. Then you wanted the exact temperature with a PID controller. However, until recently, you didn’t care how much processing power your soldering iron had. The TS100 changed that. The smart and portable iron was a game-changer and people not only used it for soldering, but also wrote software to make it do other things. One difference is that the device has a RISC-V CPU. Reportedly, it also has better ergonomics and a USB C connector that allows for UART, I2C, SPI, and USB connections. It also has a very friendly price tag of $24.99.
We like that you can use a USB C port or a barrel jack to power the iron. That opens up a number of possibilities. Software-wise, the original author of the TS100 firmware, [Ben Brown] stepped up and set the device up to support the OLED and PWM tip drive. There are a few things left to iron out — no pun intended — but it sounds like it is mostly functional.
Of course, you can also use the device as a starter for a completely different thing that fits nicely in a hand-held form factor. The release talks about a drill or a multimeter, but we are sure there will be other ideas, including the inevitable soldering iron games. If you somehow have escaped learning about the old TS-100, read our review. It will give you something to do while waiting to order your Pinecil — they should be available in the next three months.
5 thoughts on “Pine Made Phones, Laptops, And Now… Soldering Irons?”
nice! hopfully with 60-100w usb-pd support
18W – 100W :)
If it’s like the Pine64, they’ll have some good specs on paper, but they won’t bother getting the drivers working, and “open source” it so someone else can finish it off.
I bought the Pine64 with the intention of using the LCD display, but last I checked they never actually finished it, and all of the comments on the forums were basically “it’s open source, why don’t you write the drivers yourself”. Because I paid for this? And they showed videos of it working. Is it really that much to expect that they deliver what they promised?
The moral of the story being, if you need a turnkey solution, don’t buy hardware dev kits?
I came up with a great ad for this thing:
“The Pinecil has blast processing. TS100 doesn’t. So what’s blast processing do?”
action shots of soldering some nice-looking PCBs
“And uh, what if you don’t have blast processing?”
soldering a copper pipe or something
“PINE64!”