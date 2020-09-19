Mike and I were talking about two very similar clock projects we’d both built recently: they both use ESP8266 modules to get the time over WiFi and NTP, and they both failed. Mike’s failed because he was visiting relatives in a different timezone with different WiFi credentials, and mine failed because daylight savings time caught me off-guard. In both cases, we hard-coded stuff that could obviously change, but we drew vastly different conclusions.
Mike thought he’d solve his WiFi problem with a fallback to a captive portal, and maybe would have to figure out some web interface for configuring the timezone. A very clean, professional solution. Me? I’ve got good comments in the code, can find the UTC offset (or the WiFi creds) in a few minutes, and flash the new version up simply by fetching a USB cable, for something that happens twice a year. It’s hardly worth the trouble to cobble together a web interface.
We’ve accidentally embodied a quandary that spans both the hardware and software worlds: should flexibility be exposed to the end-user or to the hacker who can peer under the hood or open up the source code? (And what if the end-user is the hacker?) What are the tradeoffs, in project complexity and in ease of use?
And in this, Mike is on the side of right and good, and I’m the heretic. I don’t always write my code to be extensible or re-usable. I sometimes write it to be quickly re-edited and patched whenever I need to. Is it full of magic numbers? Sure! But I know just where they are and how to change them. Heck, most are even well documented in their own header file. You could probably figure it out just about as fast. Would my father-in-law be able to tweak the timezone? Nope! But this ain’t his project anyway.
Dare to code for hackers! Don’t over-generalize or over-abstract. Less is more. Don’t be afraid to edit code. Tweak, compile, and re-flash when the situation changes. After all, that’s how you got the code there in the first place.
And although I’m on the wrong end of history, in this case I was right. You see, before daylight savings time could come around again, and I could have made use of that captive portal that I didn’t bother coding up anyway, my son entered first grade. Everything needs to be changed, from the hardware to the software. Will I code up the next version with flexible time regimes? As flexible as I need it to be, but not more.
4 thoughts on “Code For Hackers”
There are four solutions to this problem in order of importance of implementation, a clock should include at least one of these:
1. Have an interface for setting up time, preferably hardware one. It could be done with a single button.
2. Use RTCC, preferably with battery backup.
3. Have an interface for either manually configuring the Wi-Fi, or doing it automagically.
4. Have a subroutine that seeks open Wi-Fi access points and uses them for getting current time.
How about use a gps module to get time?
WWVB (in the US) will even tell you when DST is in effect. It can be a bit hard to receive indoors though. My preferred location for a particular clock on a particular shelf on an exterior wall had zero WWVB reception, and to make it worse, every few weeks the clock would glitch and one counter (usually the hours) would go wrong. On a table by the window where it’s harder to see the clock, and facing rotated 90 degrees (which may be the important difference), it always has the good signal indicator on.
Maybe I should build a clock around an STM32F10x, I’ve already done code to use its clock adjustment register, it would be accurate enough (after a month or two to determine the adjustment value) to use as a wall clock without messing with anything RF.
Another idea is a “DST ON/OFF” switch that you just flip twice a year, I have a few clocks like that. A time zone selector isn’t much harder, most WWVB clocks have a 4-way switch. Sometimes a switch or two is all the UI you need.
Or simply accurate enough on its own *without* resorting to external stuff like NTP, WiFi, GPS, radio clock etc.
Don’t fall into trap that want everything things done automatically for you. The alternative is just setting the clock manually once every few years and save a lot of coding complexity and external dependency that can go wrong.
There are a handful good RTCC with integrated crystals that are decent. Or you can be like me, just use a regular crystal with firmware only RTC with a NCO for fine adjustment. Use a TCO if you have wide temperate range to deal with. I have calibrate it over long time to get to +/- 1 sec per month. I have implemented calendar, with leap year and day light saving time for my time zone.
https://github.com/FPGA-Computer/LED-Clock
UI (User Interface) in 6 digits is a pain, so some of the stuff is hard coded. I do have another project : Timer. It uses the same RTC core but with a bit more in the UI.