There are negative-one hacks to this project. Someone lost at their game, lost their temper, then raged at their Xbox controller with some horsepower. The result is that [Taylor Burley] gets a free controller with a non-responsive joystick out of the deal, and since he had nothing to lose, he decided to heat up the iron and bring the controller back to life.
The majority of the project is told in pictures and through the narration in the video below. In removing the joystick, [Taylor] opts for the technique of doping the connections with fresh solder (we assume containing lead for easier melting) before reaching for the desoldering wick. The diagnosis stage is brief because when the joystick lifts away, the PCB falls apart into two separate pieces! The next step was to glue the two halves together with cyanoacrylate to get into the nooks and crannies, then epoxy to provide structure. Solder bridges were not going to jump that gap, so he used 30ga wire and attached it wherever he could scrape away some solder mask. Best of all, it worked when he reattached the joystick. Job well done.
Xbox controllers are not a scarce commodity, so people do not spend their idle hours fixing them, but not many people can claim experience. Maybe someday the stakes will be higher and he will have the courage to repair vintage electronics. We won’t rant on how things aren’t built to last, and how we don’t train people to fix things. Today, we want to focus on someone who used their time to repair and learn.
The next time you have some “junked” hardware, ask yourself, do I want the XP?
3 thoughts on “Patience Beats Rage-Quit In Shattered Xbox Controller Repair”
The corded ones are pretty scarce, and they are better for a plethora of reasons in certain situations, like reduced lag, not needing a receiver dongle for your desktop/laptop, or needing batteries.
Repairing them is an especially great idea.
Good job, Repair is Noble
Oh, Xbox One, not sure that those came in first party corded models, but the Xbox One later model direct Bluetooth to my laptop, its awesome! And they ain’t cheap, figure $20-40 used even.
This is one of those rare hacks where even though you’re putting a lot of work into something of maybe not much monetary value, you are nonetheless getting valuable repair practice, and still end up with something usable as a result. I love these kind of projects for exactly that reason.