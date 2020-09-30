Strong opinions exist on both sides about OpenSCAD. The lightweight program takes megabytes of space, not gigabytes, so many people have a copy, even if they’ve never written a shape. Some people adore the text-only modeling language, and some people abhor the minimal function list. [Johnathon ‘Zalo’ Selstad] appreciates the idea but wants to see something more robust, and he wants to see it in your browser. His project CascadeStudio has a GitHub repo and a live link so you can start tinkering in a new window straight away.
We’re going to assume that anyone reading past this point is familiar with this type of modeling.
At the first keystroke, it is evident that CascadeStudio is different from OpenSCAD. For starters, tooltips reveal that formatting is a little different. A cone in OpenSCAD uses the cylinder() function while CascadeStudio insists that Cylinders() are the same diameter at the top and bottom, but a Cone() tapers. You may also notice the capital letters for CascadeStudio. Minor differences of this scale mean that anyone familiar with one may have speedbumps with the other, but not roadblocks.
In our opinion, the biggest boon to CascadeStudio is that you can send someone a URL, and they will get access to a fully-functional copy. You cannot simultaneously edit like a Google document, but it is conceivable to store a 3D model within a QR code, or an RFID tag, possibly without a URL shortener. Each time you refresh the rendered model by pressing F5, the URL updates, so it is possible to create dated savepoints with your browser bookmarks. You can save and load JSON files if you prefer to download your files, and you can export STEP, STL, and OBJ files for your printer.
Please tell us what you think of CascadeStudio below, and if this changed your mind about text-based modeling. We’ve seen this parametric workhorse tackle everyday tasks like container boxes to high-security keys.
5 thoughts on “Hyper Links And Hyperfunctional Text CAD”
Wow! Just having STEP import and FilletEdges() would be a huge improvement to OpenSCAD.
But there is an even bigger thing behind the scenes: this appears to process shapes as true curves, instead of forcing them to polygons like OpenSCAD does. Thus you can get reasonable STEP output also.
Biggest boon? Biggest bane for me.
It’s weird to mention how lightweight OpenSCAD is and then follow up with a web app – the most inefficient way to do a user interface known to man.
“more robust” and “in your browser” really don’t belong in the same sentence. The mind-numbing complexity of a modern web browser leads to the opposite of robustness.
This. For this reason NOBODY is using any of the Google Services. And of course NOBODY ever had OpenSCAD crashing, because it´s SO robust.
Nice!
too bad it is still the same weird reverse notation though. I too have sunk a lot of time in OpenScad to design a 3D printer (what else? ;) but in the end the read it bottom to top, right to left made it feel unnatural. That and the long rendering times when your model got somewhat complex.
If it can do X=X+1 I will be impressed.