Mosquito haters of the world, rejoice! A few years ago we told you about the first version of this solar-powered mosquito repellent that works by disturbing the surface of standing water. Since then, the project has received worldwide attention, and [Pranav] is back with Solar Scare Mosquito version 2.0 in time for the the 2020 Hackaday Prize.
The idea’s still the same as before: let mosquitoes lay their eggs in the standing waters of tanks and swamps, then disturb the water with vibrations so the larvae on the surface can’t breathe.
As smart as this simple idea is, version 2.0 is even smarter. It has a microphone that listens to the wing-beat frequencies of mosquitoes that like to hang around places like that.
Inside there’s an Arduino MKR GSM to run the ripple-generating air pump, detect water from the sensor, and gather data from the microphone.
With a network of these devices all reporting data, [Pranav] envisions an early warning system for mosquito-borne epidemics that works by alerting the locals through their phones.
Solar Scare Mosquito has come a long way since 2014. Check out the video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Improved Mosquito Birth Control Causes Ripple Effect”
Question is if it has any unexpected side effects to it.
Might toss other insects under the bus so to say.
Though, an over abundance of mosquitoes in urban environments isn’t particularly useful, and there typically isn’t all that many other insects in such environments either, so it shouldn’t do much harm.
In the end, a simple solution to a rather huge problem.
I seem to remember reading somewhere that mosquitos have been pretty deeply looked into to identify their contribution to the life cycle of other species. The conclusion is often nothing or next to nothing. Most seem to conclude that if they went exinct tomorrow the world would largely be better for it. The only reason we haven’t purged them all is a lack of an ability to do so without killing other things we do actually want alive.
All that said I could be totally wrong and they secretly are the life blood of some super important thing.
Indeed, while they are eaten by some bird/bat etc they are not a known common part of the diet for anything. So you could almost consider them apex predators. And the apex predator is rarely missed in the rest of the food chain if it goes missing – something else will come to balance the now less predated prey animal(s).
So the only downside to this device is if it reduces numbers on a different but vital other critter of some sort – most likely amphibian or insect with larva.. So deploying it to the urban a lakes and such should be ok but wide deployment without that question answered can’t be accepted – could end up killing off almost all the birds for example – as the little birds that go for insects on the wing are often prey for larger birds. The fact it now detects their wingbeat frequency should reduce the harm it can do to other species, but it does need study.
I thought dragonflies eat primarily mosquitoes.
A few years ago there was some hurricane / flood which submerged some big populated area, which became mostly abandoned after that, and all the old ponds and swimming pools became breeding grounds for mosquitos.
Then some smart guy came with the idea to put some fish in all those abandoned swimming pools. No batteries needed.
That is definitely a great idea for any body of water that is both large and stable enough to support fish. It doesn’t work so well with all the seasonal and short term puddles. Any water that lasts a couple weeks or more will do for mosquitoes.
Besides, those bodies of water which can host fish will whether you stock them or not. I’ve seen it happen where quaries are dug down below the water level and then some months later the new pond has fish with no connection to any existing lakes or rivers. Birds carry the fish eggs on their feet. Stocking them might help speed up the mosquito relief but it was coming anyway.