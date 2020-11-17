If there is one thing we’ve learned during several years of running the Hackaday SMD soldering challenge it is this: Most people need magnification to do good soldering at a tiny scale. The problem is, like most tools, you can buy something as cheap as a $5 binocular headset or you can spend $1,000 or more on a serious microscope. What’s in between? [Noel] looks at some affordable options in a recent video that you can see below.
[Noel] started out with a cheap “helping hand” that has a simple little magnifying glass attached to it. The major criterion was to find something that would have no delay so he could solder under magnification. While it is possible to work under a scope with a little lag in the display, it is frustrating and there are better options.
The first attempt was a 10 Euro set of magnifying glasses that have different strength lenses that interchange for different amounts of magnification. Of course, each lens has a different focal length, and you won’t want to be an inch away from your hot soldering iron.
The next contender was a 26 Euro LCD microscope. We know from experience the stand is everything with these cheap scopes. Luckily, [Noel] got a stand that is pretty stable. He mentions that the scope isn’t USB.
We like the flip-down binoculars, with a few lenses that stack, although the ones in the video are probably workable. We also have enjoyed our cheap microscope, although you should be aware they can be flaky if you use any of the additional features. Also, pushing on buttons is likely to move you off target at high magnification. Still, what do you want for that price?
Some people prefer soldering with a stereo microscope for depth perception. If you want to work around some of the limitations of the cheap microscope, [Elliot Williams] hacked one to work a little better.
4 thoughts on “Magnifying On The Cheap”
I have what is essentially that same microscope. I like it. It works well enough and I can solder under it without much trouble despite the default being double mirrored or something a little crazy. Flipping it around to normal makes the video become offset on the screen for some reason. Besides that, it is quite nice. It even has wifi capability that I keep forgetting to use. =) I think it was about $60 when I bought it. My only REAL complaint is that the base is shiny aluminum. Anything small that doesn’t block or absorb enough light from the LEDs becomes backlit and washed out. Adding some sort of matte black finish is looking necessary.
I also had a similar set of glasses that I gave to the local makerspace. They’re also quite good. Cheap as can be, so the little LED that I had on mine very quickly broke, but I never really needed it anyway since I have a light on my bench. I can definitely recommend owning either or both of these.
I picked up a binocular magnifier from a slit lamp (the thing they use to check out your eyes if get some metal filings in it) then mounted it to an articulated arm from one of those crappy magnifiers with the lamp around it.
It just holds the weight of the microscope but does a great job.
I personally tend to use a cheap USB webcam with the lens adjusted almost the way in. You can get enough magnification to study tardigrades and nematodes, having a quarter of a single water droplet fill a computer monitor and still be in sharp focus can be particularly useful. When it comes to smd I just dial it back. I tend to shake too much these days so positioning smd components is still tricky. I end up using pantograph style jigs with set screw adjustment when things get too small.
Tip I was given from a wachmaker: even if you wear glasses as I do, you can still wear magnifying reading glasses, just wear double glasses. A narrow pair from a local supermaeket works well for me. Being narrow you get a magnified zone at the bottom of your field of view but a normal zone when you look up to find the next component.