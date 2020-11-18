Dishwashers are great at washing dishes and even rinsing them, most of the time. Where they tend to fail is in the drying part. Somehow these things dry hot enough to warp stoneware dishes, but not so well that things are actually dry when you open the door. Blame it on the lack of air movement.
Ideally, the dishwasher cycle is started soon after dinner time so it can be finished and opened up before it’s time for bed. But if you do that, then you miss all the dishes from late-night snacking and the occasional wine glass. Wait until bedtime to start it, and it has to sit several hours with moisture inside. Obviously, the answer is to listen for the victory beeps at the end of the cycle, and use a slow but forceful actuator to push the door open.
[Ivan Stepaniuk] is listening for the dishwasher’s frequencies with a microphone, amplifying them with a trusty LM386, and using an STM32 blue pill to crunch the audio. [Ivan] has plans to incorporate an ESP8266 board for IoT, presumably to get a notification when the door has been opened successfully. Check out the demo after the break.
Yes, dishwashers are great until they aren’t, and some little part breaks. But why pay for a new detergent compartment cover when you can just print one?
4 thoughts on “Actuator Opens The Door To Drier Dishes”
Such a good idea that the recent Bosch dishwashers have it built in! (auto air). No idea why it took so long for that to happen…
So now the cat will be able to get in there while you sleep and put his grimy paws all over the clean dishes.
Just wait until it’s done! Opening the door early is not only pointless, but counter productive.
The drying process relies on a temperature gradient inside the dishwasher from the still hot dishes to the outside walls. If the dishes are hotter than the outside walls the water will evaporate from the dishes and condensate on the walls. This condensation frees the energy that was bound by the evaporation and the cycle starts again. It is basically a heatpipe transporting the heat from the dishes to the walls. But it is a slow one. Just wait.
By opening the door you release all that energy that is bound in the steam and stop the drying cycle. Now it needs a lot of external energy (from the room heater) and time. And all the humidity ends up on the house walls instead of the inside walls of the dishwasher and into the drain from there.
Maybe the root cause for the drying problems is more like a mostly empty dishwasher? It requires a certain thermal mass to workout.
In the winter we have to work hard to put extra moisture into the interior air, so a little extra is welcome. Are you really going to set an alarm for 2AM so you can get out of bed to open the dishwasher?