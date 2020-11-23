Getting into a big electronics project often involves the use of specialized tools, namely the use of some sort of soldering iron or other way to apply solder to often intricate, tiny, and heat-sensitive parts. While it’s best to learn to pick up this skill at some point, it’s not always necessary, even for big, complicated projects like [DerULF1]’s full 8-bit computer that he built entirely on breadboards.
For a fully featured 8-bit computer, this build goes deep into the details of how the computer works. The clock allows programs to be stepped through one cycle at a time, and even the memory can be individually accessed with a set of switches. There are plenty of other interesting features as well, such as using registers to access extra memory. It features an SPI port and PS/2 keyboard controller and also loads programs from an SD card.
The build was inspired by some of [Ben Eater]’s projects which famously focus on using logic gates and TTL chips to perform complex tasks, such as another breadboard computer which plays snake on a small display. It’s certainly a great way to learn about the inner function of computers, and better still that no soldering is required. But you may need a few extra breadboards.
Thanks to [Duncan] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “Full 8-Bit Computer On Breadboards”
Very nice job!
Great job.
I would love to get a pcb of this.
What a lovely piece of work.
I would be frightened – one wire falls out – but where does it belong?
Debugging, ok. Found a little one on the description Control(l)er ….
This is just another nudge to do one implementation myself …
As people here will know, Burkhard Kainka went in a different direction:
Have as little components as possible:
3 switches, 5 LEDs and a Micro and a battery basically.
No PC, no Assembler, no comiler, no linker – just your brain
And neverteless you can start programming – all is in 4 bit, all in HEX nibbles.
I got this TPS bug about 6 years ago.
A new kit came out this year, and I wondered, if you could save on even more
– actually ALL OF IT.
Programming and do it all on paper. It works.
Have fun, lokking through the facebook page where I posted a few extensions of Burkhard’s project
https://www.facebook.com/groups/269499491046124