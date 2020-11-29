Every time manufacturers bring a new “unpickable” lock to market, amateur and professional locksmiths descend on the new product to prove them wrong. [Shane] from [Stuff Made Here] decided to try his hand at designing and building an unpickable lock, and found that particular rabbit hole to be a lot deeper than expected. (Video, embedded below.)
Most common pin tumbler locks can be picked thanks to slightly loose fits of the pins and tiny manufacturing defects. By lifting or bumping the pins while putting tension on the cylinder the pins can be made to bind one by one at the shear line. Once all the pins are bound in the correct position, it can be unlocked.
[Shane]’s design aimed to prevent the pins from being set in unlocked position one by one, by locking the all pins in whatever position they are set and preventing further manipulation when the cylinder is turned to test the combination. In theory this should prevent the person doing the picking from knowing if any of the pins were in the correct position, forcing them to take the difficult and time-consuming approach of simply trying different combinations.
[Shane] is no stranger to challenging projects, and this one was no different. Many of the parts had to be remade multiple times, even with his well-equipped home machine shop. The mechanism that holds the pins in the set position when the cylinder is rotated was especially difficult to get working reliably. He explicitly states that this lock is purely an educational exercise, and not commercially viable due to its mechanical complexity and difficult machining.
A local locksmith was unsuccessful in picking the lock with the standard techniques, but the real test is still to come. The name [LockPickingLawyer] has probably already come to mind for many readers. [Shane] has been in contact with him and will send him a lock to test after a few more refinements, and we look forward to seeing the results!
18 thoughts on “Making A “Unpickable” Lock”
If you deny access to the cylinder and pins by inserting the key completely inside the lock, it becomes nearly impossible to pick.
I think…
Lift all the pins up, engage the “pin break”, turn the cylinder, disengage the pin break, let the pins fall in place. Depending on the machining tolerances, this should unlock it. It would be like a bump key, just not with the force of bumpkey, but the force of the pin springs. The pin break should be engaged by the rotation of the cylinder, not by the key, where the picker can control it.
Might be unpickable, but certainly not indestructible.
AN unpickable lock…
Any lock can be removed with a thermobaric lance. Even if you made it of stone.
If I wanted something unsinkable, I’d use a key with no moving parts. An optical key and optical fiber lock, built out of AR 500, should be very penetration and pick proof.
Damn autocorrect, sentences away and still changes my writing. Unpickable!
We really need an edit function already, ffs.
Nothing is safe from the lock picking layer…….
If I were to design the lock I would go by the Bowley’s way (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qV8QKZNFxLw).
This seems to me to be unpicable lock
It has been picked. Using multiple thin picks shaped much like the key, one for each pin.
we have to ask him to unlock the editing feature in the comments that only moderators have access to..
I’m one of the most problematic regular commenters on this site, I regularly check back on past posts. I’ve never seen any evidence of such features.
Many things are, he is a solid picker but nowhere near the level of others in the community. Remember, he’s popular because he is entertaining, not because he is good.
The purpose of a lock is to delay access, not prevent it. Most locks provide seconds of protection, if not less which is shocking to most. The best locks/doors will provide minutes of protection, which might be enough time to detect an intrusion is taking place and to do something about it. If you look at locks with that perspective, you’ll be way ahead of the game when it comes to home protection.
I find myself amazed by how many $500,000 homes are “protected” by $15 locks.
Locks keep honest people honest, so it doesn’t matter how strong your lock is, only having a majority of honest people around the said lock does.
Another purpose of a lock is to prevent non destructive intrusion.
I think it could still be picked, but you’d need a precise measurement gauge to tell you the rotation of the cylinder. Essentially, you’d try different positions for one pin at a time. When one pin is in the correct place, the amount of allowed rotation should be a tiny bit different. You might need to find out which is the first binding pin before you see a difference. You will also need a gauge to tell you what height you’re setting each pin to. As well, you’ll need a way to maintain the set of previously-done pins while testing the next pin. In other words, you’d need an adjustable key mechanism made for this specific lock. So, not impossible to pick, but very unlikely that anyone would have the right tools.
Design one that looks exactly like a “Yale” lock (or any other common brand) on the outside, but the mechanism inside is completely different.