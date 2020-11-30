[Billy] was no fan of doing the dishes, but also found commercial solutions lacking. The options on the market simply didn’t fit his cookware and flatware. Instead of compromising, he set out to build a dishwasher of his own design.
The build consists of a whole heap of hardware all lumped in a sizeable plastic tub. A washing machine solenoid lets water into the system, and it’s heated by an element in the base of the tub. It’s then pumped through a garden sprinkler head to give the dishes a good all-over spraying. At the end of a wash cycle, the drain pump then dumps the water to let everything dry off. An ESP8266 and a bank of relays are in place to run the show, with the user selecting wash programs via buttons and a small screen.
It may have taken a couple of years to come together, but [Billy’s] dishwasher seems to get the job done. Files are on Github for those interested, however we’d caution against attempting such a build unless you’re familiar working with plumbing and mains electricity. The other benefit of building your own dishwasher is that you’re less likely to have to patch it against widespread exploits – the security is instead up to you. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Adrian for the tip!]
2 thoughts on “Building A Dishwasher From Scratch”
Why didn’t I think of this? My dishwasher was the wrong size, so I bought new crockery.
Changing the machine didn’t occur to me, but is so much a better answer.
And I already have no apparent grounds to complain about a bad wash, as I am unable to pack it according to the manual.
So, without buying an oval platter and a gravy ladle I can’t expect my dishwasher to work right.
I just love the idea of being able to look inside my running dishwasher. That alone would be enough to make a diy dishwasher.
Can anyone tell me what the labyrinth in a dishwasher is for?