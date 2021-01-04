When working around mains voltages, it can be useful to know whether a given circuit is live or not. While this can be done by direct connection with a multimeter, non-contact methods are available too. A great example is this simple wireless AC current detector from [NEW PEW].
The circuit is a simple one, and a classic. The spring from a ballpoint pen is soldered to the base of a BC547 transistor, and when held close enough to a conductor carrying AC power, a current is induced in the spring which is sufficient to turn the transistor on. The transistor then switches on a second BC547, which lights an LED. The whole circuit is built on top of a battery clip so it can be run straight from the top of a standard 9 volt battery.
It’s a circuit you’ll find all over the place, even built into many modern multimeters. It can be particularly useful to help avoid drilling through mains wires embedded in the walls of your home. Of course, if you’d like even more information about what’s lurking within your walls, consider this capacitive imaging hack. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Simple AC Current Detector Built On A 9 Volt”
Does this detect if a conductor within the cable is hot, or only when there’s current flowing to a running load supplied by the cable?
It’s detecting changes in the ambient electric field. It’s basically a baseband radio receiver, using the battery as earth and the spring as the aerial.
That’s not a current detector. It’s a voltage detector.
Instead of buying a 9 volt battery clip, disassemble a dead 9 volt battery and use its top.
I have a pedantic pet peeve where I wish folks would be a little more precise when they talk about electrical circuits around the house. I see time and again advertisements that talk about this or that appliance that uses 120v current etc. It could be 120 volts, 120 v power, etc., but not 120v current.
This is one of those. To be strictly accurate, there is capacitively coupled power into the base of the transistor, but from a general sense when you hold the detector close to a “live” circuit, you are sensing if there is voltage on the circuit, not current. If there is current flow or not, it wouldn’t change the detector results.
Instead of “a little more precise” I’d settle for “not dead wrong”.
And I’ll see your pedantry and raise you one: The abbreviation for volt is “V”, not “v”, and there must be a space between the value and the unit, e.g. “120 V”