Tighten This Bolt In Any Direction You Want

Metal lathes are capable machines that played a large role in the industrial revolution, and an incredible tool to have at your disposal. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be used to have a little fun, as demonstrated by [Oleg Pevtsov] who made a bidirectional bolt as a machining exercise just because he could.
Both videos after the break are in Russian, but the video and auto generated subtitles are enough to get the main points across. The bolt is an M42 size with a 40 mm pitch, with grooves cut in both directions to allow left-handed and right-handed nuts to be threaded. The large pitch means that instead of a single continuous groove like a normal bolt, ten separate grooves need to be cut for each threading direction to cover the bolt surface. Since this was all machined on a manual lathe, a dial indicator was required to maintain accurate spacing. It took [Oleg] four painstaking attempts to get it right, but the end result looks very good. Instead of a fixed cutter, he used a trimming router mounted on a custom clamp.
[Oleg] also machined three different brass nuts to go on the bolt with a fixed cutter. First left-hand and right hand threaded nuts were made, followed by a bidirectional nut. Due to the large pitch and careful machining, all three nuts will spin down the bolt under the force of gravity alone. Although the bidirectional nut doesn’t move as smoothly as the other two, it can change rotation and translation direction at random.
While this is a one-of-a-kind fidget toy, have any of our readers seen a bidirectional bolt or lead screw in the wild? We can imagine that the ability to move two nuts in opposite directions on a single lead screw might have some practical applications.
It’s possible to make incredible parts on a manual lathe. A handbuilt V10 engine and a pneumatic hexacopter model are just two examples of what’s possible with enough skill, knowledge, and patience. Sadly it is a fading form of craftsmanship, rendered mostly obsolete outside of hobby projects by CNC machines.
I must applaud the lathe work, amazing control.
Many Russians seem to have this sort of mad genius spirit. I remember contemplating a bolt threaded in both directions as a child, I didn’t have the equipment to cut one at that age, people said it was a stupid idea and I didn’t take it any further.
I’m glad I’ve learned to stopped listening to people like that these days. I still think this needs a left and a right handed bolt to be a full set, but still amazing work. That’s a pretty hefty chunk of metal, especially for a, because I can, project.
I still think it’s not that useful. That thread is much weaker, needs VERY precise machining for smaller sizes (which means it will be expensive) and double threaded nut will tighten or loosen in the least desired direction when rotated any way. The only upside is that you can tighten those nuts using only one wrench. Classical solution looking for a problem.
As for machining – very neat and ingenious use of a lathe.
That would make for an awesome ratchet mechanism worth patenting, exit the annoying loosening of mechanical clicket cog… just put a left nut and a right nut with corrugated surfaces face to face on the rod, and solder a “Y” handle, you then have a one direction axe rotator with maximum torque transfer and minimum wear and tear…
I wonder if you could somehow omit some of the cuts to make a pair of nut and bolt that can be screwed on in either direction, but that will “remember” the way it was initially screwed on until you fully unscrew it again.
Of course, that would not look as pretty.