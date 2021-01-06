There are two paths to owning a 3D printer: purchasing one or crafting your own 3D printer designed to your own exacting specifications. [Roetz 4.0] has decided to go this latter route and converted a 1.3-ton air-bearing Coordinate-measuring machine (CMM) into an FDM 3D printer. A CMM is a tool used to precisely measure the geometry of an object via gently lowering a calibrated probe. We’ve seen scratch build printers before, but this particular build benefits from having the CMM machinery and its 18 air bearings. The CMM head is moved by [Roetz 4.0]’s own custom system, but it takes advantage of the bearings. After some careful CAD planning as well as a fair bit of milling, lathing, and prototyping, he had buttery smooth controlled motion.
With an off the shelf driver board wired together with a large red button, he was ready for a maiden test print. A determination to finish before the year was out pushed things along. There are still a few quirks to fix, like the hole in the air drying system but those can be tackled next year. Ultimately, we think the results are stunning and it was a journey we were glad to go on with [Roetz 4.0]. The final episode of the series is after the break.
Thanks [Jan] for sending this one in!
3 thoughts on “Turning A CMM Into A 3d Printer”
I think you are on the right track. The vast majority of these additive 3D printers are surprisingly under-designed. They are open-loop devices with no way to ensure accuracy of extrusion or even basic integrity of function. Part of the problem is that they are based on a series of minimal-cost hobby systems. They need to start over wth a thorough analysis of the task and the best way to accomplish it.
Put accelerometers on the print head and the frame, and use firmware to correct everything. Ultimately a lot of the value of 3D comes from the fact that they’re as cheap and easy as regular printers, so bringing some extra quality to the low end would be great.
Also, ditch the dual z wobbly gantry design. I’ve never been impressed by the ones I’ve seen. Maybe they have better ones now, but I’m a fan of full frame box style, and only using dual z if your autolevel can keep them in sync.
But mostly, we need better firmware, and more sensors. Look at the human hand and the precision people are able to achieve. I suspect that this may actually be a good application of deep learning, to properly be able to compensate in real time without too much manual calibration.
does the Y-Deck Cartesian like the Ender 3 deal with that? or do you mean X-wobble because a lot of Ringing problems can be solved with good damping under the printer feet
