Regular paper greeting cards are pricey for what they are, and of course the annoying musical variety are even more so. If you really want to go all out, however, you’ve got to go custom made. That’s what [Xyla] and [Ian] did, though we’d stop short of recommending you build or send these to anyone!
Two variants of the “dangerous cards” were built. One repurposed an electric shocking circuit from a handheld buzzer, tucking it inside a shiny Disney greeting card. Using a switch from a musical greeting card, when opened, the shocking circuit is activated. With the circuit connected to aluminium tape electrodes hidden in the shiny foil design, when the user opens the card, they receive a painful shock. The flamethrowing variant was triggered by the same mechanism, though instead sent power to an electric match, shooting a fireball with flash cotton when the card was opened.
These cards make excellent pranks, though we’d be wary about sending them by mail for obvious reasons. We’ve seen [Xyla’s] work before too, with her glowing kayak a particular highlight. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Dangerous Greeting Cards You Probably Shouldn’t Send Anyone”
I think I’ll stick with the classic “butterfly” twisted elastic type card pranks, or programming mp3/sample playing musical cards with the dulcet tones of Mr Richard Astley Esq. … I know a lot of clumsy ppl who could be surrounded on 355 degrees by water or wet nonflammable objects and manage in panic to throw such a card towards the 5 degrees worth of something highly inflammable.
Am I getting old, or are the most youtubers extremely overacting showing most emotions completely out of proportion?
They are deliberately aiming at a child or childish audience, which makes the video all the more inappropriate.
Yep. Perhaps it’s just the proportion of emotions? Colin Furze is also often childish (although his creations are definitely not), but that doesn’t look odd or out of proportion, like this one.
