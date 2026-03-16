Ask Hackaday: Wired Or Wireless Headphones?

They say you should never throw out old clothes because they will come back in style one day. Maybe they are right. We noted in a recent BBC post that, apparently, wired headphones are making a comeback. Like many people, we were dismayed when Apple took the headphone jack out of the iPhone and, as [Thomas Germain] notes, even Google eventually ejected the normal headphone jack. (Although, in fairness, most of the Pixel phones we’ve seen come with a pair of USB-C earbuds.)
On the face of it, though, wireless seems to be a good idea. You can get cheap Bluetooth earbuds now, although maybe still not as cheap as wired buds. Sure, they sound terrible, but so do cheap buds. It is a pain to charge them, of course, but not having to untangle wires is a benefit. On the other hand, you never have to charge your wired headphones.
So why are people suddenly going back to wires? According to the BBC and analytics firm Circana, the second half of 2025 saw an explosion in wired headphone sales, and sales continued to rise in 2026.
Quality of Sound
The biggest reason cited was sound quality. While Bluetooth has made huge strides in sound quality, you are still trading something for wireless. We have to admit, we get annoyed when the Bluetooth drops out, but we wonder how many people can really hear much difference in audio quality? If you care about latency, maybe that’s a point in the wired gear’s favor. But if your song starts 250 milliseconds late, you probably don’t care. It is only an issue when you have video or games.
Many people, when using a modern Bluetooth stack, can’t tell the difference in audio quality between wired and wireless, especially with normal source material and in typical listening environments.
According to [SoundGuys], while Bluetooth is technically worse, if you are over 24 or not in a perfectly quiet environment, you probably can’t tell the difference. Another study found that casual listeners could only guess which headphones were wireless 50% of the time. Even two pro audio people got it wrong 30% of the time.
It Got Better
The problem historically with Bluetooth is that it creates a digital stream to the headphones, which is compressed and decompressed using a codec. The original codec was SBC (Subband Codec), and it didn’t sound that great.
However, as technology gets better, so do the codecs. AAC, LDAC, and others sound great. LDAC, for example, transmits audio at roughly 990 kbps and with very little distortion.
So when you are looking at Bluetooth sound, you have to account for several things. If your source or destination doesn’t support modern codecs, it might not sound as good as it could. In addition, you are dealing with the headphone’s internal digital-to-analog converter. If you think your $10 earbuds have a converter that matches the audio output from your phone or motherboard, you will probably be disappointed. But that’s not a fault inherent with Bluetooth. Cheap sound devices sound worse than expensive ones, in general.
Other Reasons
There are other reasons to go wired. Apparently, some social media influencers have decided that the right pair of wires dangling from your ears is a fashion accessory. Maybe some of it is like the resurgence of vinyl records or typewriters: nostalgia. Or, perhaps it is just a fad. As a practical matter, it does help people see that you are just sitting at your desk swaying for no reason.
Apparently, even the brand and design of headphones are important to fashionistas. For example, the three-year-old video below shows how old Koss headphones with some color changes went viral. (Although of course you can also get a Bluetooth variant.)
While this might not make sense to a Hackaday crowd, headphones have long been a fashion accessory, and headphones like Beats were, at least at one point, the must-have accessory for some people.
Of course, if you really want to make a statement, you can check whether any of the 10 $135,000 headphones are in stock. Or, try a $750,000 pair of Beats, which probably don’t sound as good as you would hope for that price.
Back to Reality
There are people who swear they need gold-plated cables or ones with no oxygen or whatever to get the perfect sound. Tests involving sending audio through a banana don’t back that up.
So, sure, you need to invest in good-quality gear. You really need to make sure the whole setup supports something like aptX, LDAC, or even AAC. You also need a good source. Old movies don’t look better on an 8K TV; after all, why should your headphones improve your 1979 mix tape digitized at 32k?
Unless you are worried about latency or you experience dropouts for some reason, there is very little difference for most people. Of course, if you want to use a wired headphone on a modern phone, you probably need an adapter or USB headphones, which basically have the adapter built in. And your audio will only be as good as that adapter, too, so choose wisely. Don’t forget to pick the right cables, too.
If you are experiencing dropouts, you may need better equipment. Or maybe just take your phone out of your pocket with the keys and the RFID-blocking wallet. Bluetooth can, in theory, travel 30 ft, but reality is something else, and interference from other devices can also be a problem, especially if you have a dual WiFi/Bluetooth device in your computer. We’ve heard, too, that unpairing and repairing can sometimes help, although you wouldn’t think it should matter.
One thing we do suggest. As long as wired headphones are a fad, it is probably a great time to list your old wired gear on eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or a similar site. Fads drive prices up, and the old cans may never be worth so much again.
Your Turn
So what do you think? Can you really tell the difference? What’s your daily driver? Let us know in the comments.
25 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Wired Or Wireless Headphones?”
Asymmetric cable earbuds. One wire goes round the back of your neck, then when you take them out of your ears they just hang conveniently around your neck.
I have a pair or small clip-on-ear headphones that spool the wires in when you take them off, so they don’t get tangled up with stuff. Then you can drop them in your shirt pocket or clip them on your collar.
Sony MDR-Q68LW, apparently they go for over 150 bucks now. Original cost was like 20€.
Back to Basics – your sound is only as good as the quality of the speakers/earbuds/headphones.
Can I tell the difference? Yes. Am I an audiophile? No, just a simple user.
Many of the Bluetooth units are the earbud style, and maybe it’s just me, but I’ve never found a pair that stays put for very long. They are always falling out. That’s a big strike for the earbud style.
The wired earbuds maybe sound a teensy bit better, but mostly due to the latency issues. They still fall out, but at least they are tethered and don’t go too far!
Another knock I have against the earbud style is they don’t fare well in a noisy environment. Sitting in a quiet place, they are pretty good; but go for a walk outside and simple wind noise becomes a problem. Never mind traffic, or people talking.
Latency is where I find the Bluetooth units tedious. If you ware watching a stream or video, maybe you can ignore the apparent video/audio sync issues. When on a phone call it’s always the same, I start to speak only to hear the other person speaking. So I stop, then they stop. It can be frustrating trying to have a conversation when both of us are trying to be polite.
On the main, I dislike the earbud style devices for listening. I prefer some form of over-the-ear style, and the more over-the-ear, the better my experience. These can also provide better isolation from environmental noises. The human ear evolved over countless generations and bypassing those adaptations to send audio directly into the ear drum leads to a poor experience for me.
Just my few cents…
Anthony
Had a similar problem, the silicone tips I got with most – except two – pairs of earbuds are somehow too narrow and too long to fill my ear canal. The first ones that worked I got with my Samsung S5 Neo, it came with 5 different sizes and the biggest one had both the shape that fits but also the softest silicone. Its tip was wide and shallow, so I don’t have to push it too deep to make it fit and close off the ambient noise.
It took me some time to figure out what my problem was, tried ordering a bunch of different shaped tips from our Chinese brothers at AliExpress but found not a single one that fits as well. The ones with memory foam were too hard and uncomfortable, the ones with several segments I couldn’t figure out because it was the same as if there were only the topmost segment… I even went and tried various types of wireless earbuds in the shops (and washed my ears thoroughly afterwards). But once I figured out the shape I needed – wide and shallow, it was just (!) a matter of finding photos online of earbuds taken from the side, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. I found that Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 Pro (and probably other versions) have this kind of wide/shallow tip and it fits me well. Encouraged, I even went and bought their cheap wired version, but the shape is not the same (although reasonably close).
I guess the morale of this story is: figure out what’s wrong with the shape that doesn’t fit you and try to find the one that does. The second, I guess is: I’m not sure why don’t all of them produce shallower tips? To me it seems they’d fit more people.
For me, it is as simple as wired earbuds and headphones are one less thing to ‘think about’.
They just always work when I plug them in, although at the “cost” of a stupid dongle.
No batteries, pairing between devices, or ‘optimized’ volume/eq settings that sound weird and you need to figure out how to change because of course everything needs its own app.
I don’t particularly care about the sound quality, so I just buy the >$30 ones that seem durable.
I just like knowing that things are connected how I think they are and can easily be switched to whatever I want when I want it. Recently I went to do an interview, plugged in my headphones tested the audio all was good. I went to do the interview and the person said they could hear my family but not me. It turns out my wife had connected her bluetooth headphones to the laptop the day before. The speakers went through my headphones but hers had audio so that went through the bluetooth. There was no obvious way for me to notice this. I used my webcams microphone and the webcam was working just the wrong microphone channel was picked.
I am not an audiophile I can’t hear squat of a difference with my headphones. But when I plug them in I know where the audio is going. Same reason my mouse and keyboard are wired.
I am experiencing different pain point – the phone manufacturers decided to remove 3.5mm jack from their new products. So, is there any bluetooth receiver that is able to feed the sound to the 3.5mm jack?
Using a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter (or USB-C hub with an audio port) is a more straightforward solution in most cases, but there are indeed many small, inexpensive bluetooth receivers that will work fine for this – if not in stores where you live, then definitely online.
Unfortunately a lot of them require USB power, since they’re intended for adding bluetooth to a car or home stereo, not headphones. But there are some, like the Anker Soundsync (not a recommendation, just an example) that have a built-in battery and controls.
You can also search for “Bluetooth headphone amplifier” on Amazon or wherever, and for around $30 get a BT receiver with TRS analog out and integrated battery. Of course, then you have to worry about carrying a separate device and keeping it charged.
I don’t want a USB-C connector hanging off my phone all the time because it’s too easy to break the port when you have the phone in your pocket. The 3.5 mm socket is more robust and when it breaks you don’t wreck the entire phone because that was also your charging port.
I’m android. Want Wireless charging and 3.5MM Phone Jack ( yes I’m a grey Hair )..
Moto G Power 2025. $300.. SOLD!
Now I do not have to deal with Blu not Connecting and Latency Issues.. Both of which drive me nuts.
Cap
In theory, I prefer wired for the convenience of switching them between devices, working with older devices, etc. But the wires on so many lower priced earbuds and headphones are absurdly flimsy, and I find myself resoldering headphones regularly, which kind of destroys convenience benefits.
I’d love to be able to use wired ‘phones, because while my BT buds usually work and sound OK, I can count on one or both failing to connect to my phone when I’m at the gym. Just too much 2.4 GHz going on. But no jack on the phone, sad to say.
Any recommendation for a bluetooth with >=8 hour autonomy that you could use to sleep with while listening “white” noise ?
And that won’t hurt your ear.
I’m interested in the same thing, and have tried a lot of pairs, but haven’t ever found a holy grail. “Won’t hurt your ear” is such a personal, individual thing that in the end, I think you kind of just have to try some and see.
Like, my wife swears by the original non-pro airpods (and only the original, not the newer generations) for that sort of comfort, while I find them pretty mediocre.
Two things I can recommend you should be cautious about, though, if you’re not already aware:
One is that if you’re a side sleeper, a lot of noise-canceling headphones don’t know how to handle being smashed into a pillow and will create weird noise and distortion. Not a big deal, since you can almost certainly turn it off, but probably not a feature to shop for either.
Another is that although earbuds with silicone tips may be more secure in the ear and offer better sound isolation, they also seem much more likely to cause discomfort as the night goes on.
I’ve used these for literally years:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082NZCHD3
It’s not over exaggerating to say that combined with https://www.brain.fm/, they have saved my life.
I’m just a “bit” OCD, and these help drown out the noise so I can sleep.
Good luck
How the heck can an article about “Wired vs. Wireless” miss some really obvious points?
Compatibility – Not all Bluetooth is created equal, and I’ve absolutely had issues connecting Sony headphones to an Apple device.
Batteries – Seriously, how was this missed? Major points for wired here.
Interference – BT stops working well in places like convention halls and whatnot.
Latency is a problem with the cheap buds. Videos are nearly unwatchable. It’s also a problem with my Airpod Pro Max’s. I need sub 10ms to play guitar, and Bluetooth can’t keep up.
You kidding ? The reason why wired is better is so …obvious. No battery.
It just works, without having to worry about charging it before use, or for how long it will last. Add to this that bluetooth never works well, and when it does, you still have the occasional ‘jumps’ in sound.
you can pry the Sennheiser HD25-II from my dead cold hands…
I have TRS plugs for headphones on all devices, still my main ones are big over-ear headphones via Bluetooth with Active Noise Cancelling. The only earbuds I use are shaped to my ear and wired, used as battery less backup when traveling. Mainly because the ANC phones sound really bad when used as passive wired ones without Bluetooth.
For me it’s latency. I use my headphones with my phone for video playback much of the time and I can’t stand the audio delay. If I could align it (and I expect I’m just missing something to do that) then I wouldn’t care as much.
Wired headphones never require charging.
That seems like an advantage that everyone should appreciate.
Not so universal…
If you want to connect your device to something running a soundmodem the extra compression of bluetooth might impair that ability. That one is pretty niche but it could matter to a ham.
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