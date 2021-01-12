With so many smaller and more capable microcontroller boards on the market it’s now fairly safe to say that the classic Arduino footprint and form factor is rather outdated. That’s not to say that there’s no fight left in the old contender though, and to prove it here’s a new platform in the familiar style set by the venerable Atmel-based board. [Eduardo Corpeño]’s Brainfuino is an Arduino competitor that runs everyone’s favourite esoteric programming language, Brainf*ck. (Keeping it SFW, folks.)
And in case you mistake it for a Brainf*ck emulator on a PCB then stand ready to be corrected, for this board runs the language natively in a Brainf*ck softcore on a Lattice MachXO2 FPGA. This is the real deal, on which only a true genius or masochist would dare to code.
The board itself is very neatly executed with a graphical style that presents more than a nod to the original Arduino. On this board is the FPGA, 256 kB ROM and 138 kB RAM, an STM32 to provide a USB serial port and an analogue input, and a level shifter to provide Arduino-style 5 V logic on the pins. We can see it’ll provide hours of fun to anyone interested in learning Brainf*ck, but besides that it has potential as an Arduino-shaped FPGA board. We like the joke, we like the graphical and engineering design, but underneath that lies quite the technical achievement.
Brainf*ck has made it to Hackaday before, not least in this jaw-dropping relay computer.
3 thoughts on “Make Room For A New Arduino Competitor – With Native Brainf*ck!”
But here’s the thing about architectures like BF; I’ve actually seen this done: once you spend a weekend creating macros that do simple things, then you can use those macros as if THEY were the instruction set. What might be interesting to see, is whether there is a speed or cost advantage inherent in the architecture that offsets the waste that comes from doing everything in macros, that may be dupicating a lot of work. But the fact that there is an easy out, where you don’t even have to deal with the language itself, removes the masochism element that would have made it impressive. It’s kind of like building a Pentium out of individual MOSFETs, but then using a pick and place machine to do all the repetitive work.
Assembly started as a shorthand for CPU opcodes. Higher-level languages began as a way to replace set of assembly instructions with single instruction so a programmer won’t have to copy and paste the same code over and over again to perform routine tasks, like accessing hardware or performing operations on data. Sometimes when I compile XC8 programs I look at assembly code generated by the compiler, and it is just bunch of macros with different variable names and some optimization for IF-THEN-ELSIF or SWITCH-CASE blocks.
I would also suggest looking up microcode. The idea behind it is that hardware-level execution of a given instruction is controlled by programmable structure, like EEPROM, so instruction set can be improved, extended or completely replaced in some cases. Historically first computers were programmed by switches and patch cables the way modular synths work…
Brainf*ck in Hardware. How many FPS (F*cks per Second) does that thing?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)