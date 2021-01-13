It’s 2021, shouldn’t all of our devices be able to pull the power they need from the ether? [Sasa Karanovic] certainly thinks so, which is why he recently took it upon himself to add wireless charging capabilities to his desktop computer peripherals. The Qi transmitter and receiver modules are relatively cheap and easy to come by, the trick is in getting them installed.
For the keyboard, [Sasa] took the path of least resistance. The receiver coil lives inside a little 3D printed box attached to the back, and power is routed through a hacked up right-angle USB cable. It’s a simple addition that doesn’t make any permanent changes to the keyboard; perfect for those who don’t want to risk toasting their gear.
But that wasn’t really an option for the mouse. Obviously the Qi hardware would have to go on the inside, but at a glance it was clear there wasn’t enough room to mount the stock coil. So [Sasa] pulled the original coil apart and rewound it around a small 3D printed jig. This resulting coil was perfectly sized to fit inside the flat area on the left side of the mouse with no apparent degradation in charging ability. Wiring the module up to an unpopulated pad on the PCB allowed him to easily inject the 5 V output into the device’s existing charging circuitry.
We’ve seen plenty of aftermarket Qi charging coils take up permanent residence in various gadgets, but rewinding the coil is a neat trick that we’ve only seen pulled off a couple times in the past. Something to file away mentally should you ever want to wirelessly power up one of your projects.
4 thoughts on “Custom Coil Lets Mouse Charge Without Wires”
At what size would it become unusable? so if I made it so the whole mouse mat was the charger, would that work?
Great build. I’m wondeeing why such thungs are not available as products. NFC should be enough, just transmitter inside mousepad and receiver in mouse.
Why didn’t I think of that? It seems too obvious that a device that spends most of it’s life sitting on pad, which could be powered (and even is, in LED gaming mouse pads), should be wirelessly powered/charged by the pad.
I recently ordered a bunch of different Wireless / Inductive QI charging receivers from banggood, aliexpress and ebay to try. They were all around $3 each. Some as low as $1.50, some as high as $5. Three of them have arrived so far and they all work with the cheap IKEA 5W charger I bought just to try it out. Going to be hard to get even just the charger IC and coil from a parts supplier at those prices in small quantities.
This kind of thing should be an easy retrofit. I have a long list of project ideas centred around it.
