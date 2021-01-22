There are plenty of powerful, “desktop-replacement” laptops out on the market if you’ve got the money to spend. Sometimes, though, that just doesn’t scratch that crazy itch in the back of your head for true, unbridled computing power. When you’ve got an insatiable thirst for FLOPS, you’ve got to strike out on your own, as [Jeff] did with this Threadripper laptop.
The aim was to pack an AMD Threadripper processor into a nominally portable laptop format. For this build, the AMD 1950X was chosen for its affordability and huge computing power, as well as a TDP of 180W. This high heat output has stopped the chips ending up in portable builds until now, but [Jeff] didn’t see this as a problem, but a challenge.
What results is a wild, lashed together build of high-power parts into what could charitably be called a laptop – though we’d recommend against putting it on your lap. With a 4K 18″ screen, keyboard, touchpad, and many Dell Powerbanks kludged together into an HP Media Center case, it fits the usual form factor, albeit with more exposed heatpipes and cables than the typical consumer may be used to.
[Jeff] claims this is the current most powerful laptop in the world, as builds that use the 3950X throttle it back in their applications. We don’t have the data to compare, but we certainly wouldn’t be stacking our own portable rig up against it in a fight. DIY laptops have a long history at Hackaday, going all the way back to 2007. If you’ve got your own wild build, be sure to drop us a line. Video after the break.
23 thoughts on “AMD’s Threadripper Is The Beating, Heating Heart Of “Most Powerful” DIY Laptop”
Nice machine! Congrats.
thats the ugliest thing i’ve ever seen :D
Which is not necessarily a bad thing. It can be an aesthetic to aim for even.
But I’d be a bit concerned about sharp corners and cut edges of all those metal pieces. Brush it the wrong way and it might be ripping something other than threads!
If you go by the “high tech, low life” cyberpunk ethos, this is the ultimate cyberdeck.
The crimped flat bends in the heatpipes make me wonder if they’re still functional.
So I reckon that one could do better with the Ryzen 9s, a bit more cache, resulting in a slight percentage lead over threadrippers at same number of cores and same clocks, and they boost higher. Then also you have 75 less watts to worry about. Ryzen 9 3950x for example, bung it on something like a ASRock X570 ITX
I’ve played with heat-pipes some, its certainly not a good thing for them, but it might well work fine – somewhat depends on the type. From my experience the ones with internal wick wires (think solder wick type stuff) don’t care, but the sintered internal wicking surface type can be crumbly inside and cease to function after a bad bend.
Wow, this is…something.
Why not create a custom case and mount an LCD and keyboard to it? I guess then it becomes more “portable computer” and less “laptop”.
My thought too.
I agree that someone might have a need for such “portable” monster, but this is useless. It is way too heavy to put on lap, way too fat to put on table and way to expensive just for fun.
There are other “portable” forms of computers, this “laptop” thing makes sense only if it is light. He could have use ordinary tower case, put handle on top, mount LCD on one side, fill it with batteries, and it would be probably more portable than this.
Yah, while technically you can move that thing, it looks too fragile to actually fit the definition of portable… in which case the batteries are just theoretically useful, and you may as well have one of these…
https://www.techspot.com/news/86283-mediaworkstations-xp-luggable-pc-amd-threadripper-inside.html
That actually manages to make my ZedRipper (http://www.chrisfenton.com/2021/01/01/the-zedripper-part-2/) look pretty svelte by comparison.
Awesome, you’re still working on it!
And I’m happy the Cray story isn’t over!
Nice, if featured machine is a rat rod, yours is definitely a rat with ketchup.
I had the idea to build a VR backpack PC using standard PC parts powered by a Nissan Leaf module or two, haven’t done that yet since I have no use for such a device.
WTF ))))))) xd. i think this is joke …
Looks about as portable as my old Kaypro but twice as fiddly. The finger-pinching fans and exposed RCA connectors really scream “do not try this at home”.
Only problem with it is the youtube-ness of it. But would be nicer with some more brass tubes and a couple analog gauges to show temperatures.
Taking all this at face value, I would look into higher wattage 12V DC ATX adapters. The array of Dell power packs, spoof cables, and the need for a switch (in this case RCA cables) could be eliminated with a few simpler components. After all, those Dell bricks are probably packed with 18650s anyway. Yes, low voltage cutoff and charging circuitry would be needed to operate safely, but these things exist, and they are a far cry simpler than this hodgepodge of spoofed protocol negotiation.
Holy crap, I finally broke the code… Portable PC case, Lunchbox PC case, etc gets you absolutely crap on google or other search engines. The search terms that start bringing in the gold are
atx portable chassis
portable workstation chassis
atx portable workstation
Thanks for the heads up! The next time I need a new work laptop I might try to convince them to let me build one of those…
I didn’t even know those were a thing, now I need one.
This one needs just a little more red paint (that will surely improve performance!) and a “WAAAAGH!” logo.
That is awesome.
Good luck getting it through an airport lol : )
Props for getting that CPU into a “laptop” form factor.
But seriously, dude needs to watch some Ben Heck videos for inspiration on how to make it look less like something the Borg came up with.
