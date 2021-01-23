A Deep Dive Into The Chemistry Of Retrobright

Considerable effort is often required to rejuvenate the yellowed and grungy plastic cases of retrocomputing gear. One generally does well to know their enemy in order to fight it, though, which is where this guide to the chemistry of plastic yellowing and whitening (PDF) comes in handy.
“The Retrobright Mystery” was written and sent in to us by a high school student who goes by the name [Saltypretzel]. The paper begins with an excellent description of the chemistry of plastic yellowing. We had always heard that the yellowing in ABS, or acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, the plastic most commonly used for cases back in the day, was primarily caused by brominated compounds added to the plastic as flame retardants. It turns out that’s only a minor contributor, with the bulk of yellowing occurring thanks to a complex chain of reactions starting with free radicals liberated from the butadiene copolymer through a reaction requiring oxygen and energy.
Reactive radicals from the decomposing synthetic rubber, added to ABS to increase its flexibility, unroll the benzene ring in styrene copolymers to form a conjugated compound called 2-hydroxymuconic acid. The alternating double and single bonds in this compound tend to absorb light towards the blue end of the spectrum strongly, so the accumulation of 2-HMA in the plastic over time thus makes it reflect more and more yellow and red wavelengths, giving aged ABS its unhealthy bronze glow.
Luckily, just as ketchup smears and grass stains, both rich in conjugated compounds like lycopene and chlorophyll, can be bleached out of existence, so too can yellowed plastics. [Saltypretzel] notes that Retrobright, which contains a powerful dose of hydrogen peroxide, does its whitening trick by breaking the UV-absorbing double bonds in 2-HMA. There’s little that can be done about the embrittlement of the ABS caused by the breakdown of butadiene copolymers, but at least it’ll look good.
We found this guide quite comprehensive and instructive, and it should only help retrocomputing fans in their restoration efforts. For those less interested in the chemistry, [Bob Baddeley] published an overview of the yellowing of plastic and manufacturing steps to avoid it, and we covered the more practical considerations of Retrobright treatment too.
14 thoughts on “A Deep Dive Into The Chemistry Of Retrobright”
“There’s little that can be done about the embrittlement of the ABS caused by the breakdown of butadiene copolymers”
I’m interested in knowing what little CAN be done. Got a couple of items where the plastic seems to now have the strength of chocolate, hard chocolate maybe at reasonable temps, but yah, really weak.
Also need ways to stop that stupid rubberised coating turning to tar on various stuff.
Definitely. That is something that we need to figure out or else our computers might turn to dust in a few years. Storing computer equipment in gases like nitrogen and carbon dioxide will probably prevent yellowing as there is no free reactive oxygen there to oxidize the butadiene, but that is quite impractical and expensive.
Vacuum storage bags are getting quite popular now, for blankets and such, which you can find at the dollar and discount stores at about $2 a bag. I would presume those are airtight. So maybe storing stuff in those and displacing the air out of them with a CO2 cylinder or nitrogen cylinder would do the trick. Though if you wanna take them out when you feel like it, it’s kind of a PITA each time.
While air-tight packaging might prevent oxidation, it could be harmful to other components. Leaking plasticizers can damage rubber and other materials, turning them into goo or dust. This is known to kill belts and rollers in tape recorders and to severely shorten the life of electrolytic caps (most of them have a rubber seal). Storing old electronics in a cool place (and not in the attic) is the better option, this will slow down all chemical reactions.
Some of my black and Decker hand drills got sticky. I used baby powder to infuse the sticky bits and, even after the baby powder rubbed away, the handles are not sticky /tarry anymore.
Thanks. Wonder if it’s neutralising acids then, talc would be CaCO3 I think.
Sometimes you can clean sticky plastic with baking soda (sodium bicarbonate). Add a bit of water and gently rub the sticky plastic. Clean with water.
I have been using clear epoxies for years and more recently clear Gorrila Glue painted on in thin layers with various size brushes to reinforce brittle plastics. I try to put the layers on the hidden areas when possible because I usually end up with a glossy finish which is not always desirable. Clear nail polish too sometimes If the solvents won’t harm the material. Works great much more often than not. Good Luck.
For Slavonic language capable readers who want to do Retr0bright: http://robodoupe.cz/2018/az-se-zima-zepta/
(or use automatic translation https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=cs&tl=en&u=http://robodoupe.cz/2018/az-se-zima-zepta/)
Note that the yellowing does come back, and you are further weakening the plastic with the peroxide.
I’ve read somewhere that peroxide in retrobright process can be replaced by ozone. Which would be great because we can make retrobright oven that does not need any consumable refills, since both ozone and uv light can be made using electricity. And it would also be useful for sterilizing during pandemic. Also buying ozone generator is easier than getting concentrated peroxide and will not get you listed as a terrorist. Only downside is that you need to make sure not to breathe ozone.
I had varied results with my ozone attempts. It made a bit of a difference with my A1200 case but did little to the keycaps. I have an ozone generator with a fan that I used in a large cardboard box with the plastic in. I dunno if having it better sealed would have helped, or possibly purging it with CO2 first. I’m planning another try with some UV light as I read that combining UV and peroxide or UV and ozone improved the process.
I wonder if spraying a UV blocking clearcoat would help? Createx has recently released a range of UVLS clears that spray really well with an airbrush if thinned about 10-30% with 4011 flash reducer. I’m about to replace the palmrest and screen bezel of my Thinkpad T420 (they used a very soft plastic for these) and plan to spray them before installing in the hopes that they’ll last longer. Might spray a rubberized coating too.
I’ve heard positive results from clearcoating things, unfortunately the paint means you generally can’t use the device without worrying about wearing the paint off and ending up with uneven yellowing
