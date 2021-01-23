[Billy Wu] has been writing for a few years about electrochemical 3D printing systems that can handle metal. He’s recently produced a video that you can see below about the process. Usually, printing in metal means having a high-powered laser and great expense. [Wu’s] technique is an extension of electroplating.
Boiling down the gist of the process, the print head is a syringe full of electroplating solution. Instead of plating a large object, you essentially electroplate on tiny areas. The process is relatively slow and if you speed it up too much, the result will have undesirable properties. But there are some mind-bending options here. By using print heads with different electrolytes, you can print using different metals. For example, the video shows structures made of both copper and nickel. You can also reverse the current and remove metal instead of depositing it.
This looks like something you could pretty readily replicate in a garage. Electroplating is well-understood and the 3D motion parts could be a hacked 3D printer. Sure, the result is slow but, after all, slow is a relative term. You might not mind taking a few days to print a metal object compared to the cost and trouble of creating it in other ways. Of course, since this is copper, we also have visions of printing circuit board traces on a substrate. We imagine you’d have to coat the board with something to make it conductive and then remove that after all the copper was in place. When you build this, be sure to tell us about it.
We’ve seen electroplating pens before and that’s really similar to this idea. Of course, you can also make your 3D prints conductive and plate them which is probably faster but isn’t really fully metal.
15 thoughts on “Low Cost Metal 3D Printing By Electrochemistry”
Urg I’ve been working on this in my garage for 6 months now :(
Well, my technique is a bit different, still this is pretty annoying, why does this keep happening. Next week you’ll have an article about somebody building a giant dome 3D printer like the one I have half-built too :(
Guess I need to work faster.
I wish everybody but me would stop doing innovative crap :)
Improve, make easier to replicate, and publish. What is shown here is still a long way from being something that an average hacker could easily reproduce, let alone buy ready-made.
But the speed issue may be significant. I wonder if there is some clever chemistry way to activate electroplating solution using light – then ordinary resin printers could be repurposed for metal printing.
Mhm, I’m using a laser, there’s lots of research on that around, just not applied to 3D printing. My goal is to work this into something people can adapt on existing lasers or CNC mills as a kit, so I guess that part of the project still makes a lot of sense to do. First need to make it actually 3D print though, which I don’t have working correctly yet.
Copper Electrodeposition for Nanofabrication of Electronics Devices by Masayuki Yokoi (auth.), Kazuo Kondo, Rohan N. Akolkar, Dale P. Barkey, Masayuki Yokoi
My rule of thumb at work: “If the project timescale is more than 6 months, it will be out of date by the time you’ve done it”.
I’m poor and busy enough that the project timescale is way more than 6 months unfortunately :(
You’d like to stifle world progress for self gratification! I think you’re the kind of guy who’d like a hollowed out volcano, minions (people or yellow type) and daily opportunity for an evil laugh :)
We can dream…
Obviously I’d like things to move as fast as possible in the direction of progress. It’s just frustrating when I think I have a cool idea, I spend hundreds of hours on it in my garage with a near zero budget, get close to something that works, then some big university somewhere else in the world publishes about the same thing right when I’m close to having it working.
Just saying it’s frustrating for me personally, even though obviously it’s a good thing if you take a step back.
It’s like that time I had 300 BTC in a wallet and bought dumb stuff online with it, or that time I coded something *very very* similar to Minecraft a year before alpha came out, but never showed it online because I thought it sucked, both true stories.
Hopefully at some point I stop being dumb and/or unlucky.
I think this might be missing the point of electroplating. It is very good for large surfaces. So why not flip this on its head. Print a mask, submerge in plating solution, and plate the entire layer in one go. Perhaps the print bed can lower into a bath of solution and then come back up for the next layer. Then print your next mask directly on top. Repeat. At the end, you’ll need to remove the mask, but with a metal part that should be easy with chemicals and/or heat. This would move the bottle neck to how quickly can you print your mask and ready the layer for the next round.
Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
If you add resin to the solution and cure it via UV light like in SLA you could get it.
It’s when you try to do something this that you realize the Faraday Constant is a real beotch.
It takes a *lot* of ampere-hours to deposit a few grams of material. Just the electricity can cost more than your feedstock material, at least at anything larger than hobby scale.
The speed issue seems quite significant. To quote [Wu]: “Unfortunately this approach is a quite slow for large objects. In our previous paper we showed that for a 400 μm nozzle, we can achieve a deposition rate of 20,000 μm3/s. So for a 10 mm cube with a 10% infill that would take approximately 58 days to complete. There are a few things you can do to accelerate this, but this is the reason why this is still mostly at the R&D stage. However, there are applications for smaller scale structures which are electrically conductive.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-UbDk7LrvU&lc=UgxGfbJ17uFK2mqjyjF4AaABAg.9IHpscIkSTo9IINo7LdiSm
The obvious answer is to parallelize it. Instead of a single 400 um nozzle, you could have a linear bar of a few hundred of them, running like a page scanner.
Then you realize that still doesn’t buy you that much speed, so you design a massive 2-D matrix of a million nozzles.
Then you realize you’re running running kiloamps through it, and still only get a fraction of a millimeter per hour of build speed…
Crank up the current, add laser light to the jet, add ultrasonic thingies, lots of ideas in the literature about speeding up electrodeposition, I’m sure they will try some of them.
