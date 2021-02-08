Back in the 1970s, there were a huge variety of esoteric LED displays on the market. One of those was the DIP-packaged TIL311 from Texas Instruments, capable of displaying hexadecimal, from 0-9 and A-F. While these aren’t readily available anymore, the deep red plastic packages had some beauty to them, so [Alex] set about making a modern recreation.
The build consists of a small PCB fitted with 20 LEDs, and a STM8S microcontroller to run the show. This can be used to emulate the original decoder logic on the TIL311, or programmed with other firmware in order to test the display or enable other display functions. Where the project really shines however is in the visual presentation. [Alex] has been experimenting with potting the hardware in translucent red resin to properly emulate the look of the original parts, which goes a long way to getting that cool 70s aesthetic. Attention to detail is top notch, with [Alex] going so far as to carefully select pins that most closely match the square-cut design on the original TIL311 part.
It’s a fun build that could be useful for a project when you can’t get working new old stock. We’ve seen similar efforts for Nixie tubes in the past. Video after the break.
9 thoughts on “A Modern Homage To The TIL311 Display”
The Yaesu FT-301D ham transceiver uses these, and they die. If anyone is still preserving that old rig, they could use some of these.
Yeah, those are pretty cool. I’ve still got a bunch of them that I use in projects.
I have a bunch of HP’s hexadecimal version of these.
They sure love gulping electricity.
Love and hold them on stock too .. but would never use them for actual projects :-\
Bravo!!!!! when I was about 6 years old, my Dad made a signal generator that used a version of those (the ones with the built-in decade counter) –to this day (45 years later) I still have that board counting in my lab.
They were expensive but what made them stand out was the latch/decoder/driver were inside the package. So 2 ICs and the readout together in one package.
There was more than one in the series, did the other one have a counter built in? Or the other just 0-9?
It made a big difference when you needed counter/latch/decoder and readout for each digit, not just for frequency counters, but clocks (using external counter), DVMs, whatever.
I don’t remember a lot that used the hex capacity, Steve Ciarcia had a project in Byte that made use of it, but nothing else jumps out.
I don’t recall anyone choising them for the actual display, just the greater integration.
The original 1802 computer featured them.
http://www.cosmacelf.com/history/
I would love to see one of those driven by one of those tiny 100LUT FPGA, that would be pretty sweet!
I have one that is in a 14-pin package, with a
VCC pin,
GND pin,
Enable pin,
(displays 0-9 depending on which pin is high),
And a decimal point pin.
Took a while to figure out the interface, I wasn’t expecting a ROM segment look up table.
