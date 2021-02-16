Trouble With The Texas Power Grid As Cold Weather Boosts Demand, Knocks Out Generators

It comes as something of a shock that residents of the Lone Star State are suffering from rolling power blackouts in the face of an unusually severe winter. First off, winter in Texas? Second, isn’t it the summer heat waves that cause the rolling blackouts in that region?
Were you to mention Texas to a European, they’d maybe think of cowboys, oil, the hit TV show Dallas, and if they were European Hackaday readers, probably the semiconductor giant Texas Instruments. The only state of the USA with a secession clause also turns out to to have their own power grid independent of neighboring states.
Surely America is a place of such resourcefulness that this would be impossible, we cry as we watch from afar the red squares proliferating across the outage map. It turns out that for once the independent streak that we’re told defines Texas may be its undoing. We’re used to our European countries being tied into the rest of the continental grid, but because the Texan grid stands alone it’s unable to sip power from its neighbours in times of need.
Let’s dive into the mechanics of maintaining an electricity grid, with the unfortunate Texans for the moment standing in as the test subject.
Combination of Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, and Wind Power Generators Knocked Out by Cold
If a power grid was as simple as a collection of generating stations connected full-time to a constant load, its running would be a relatively straightforward affair of shoveling some sort of fuel in at one end and receiving the benefit of the electricity at the other. Sadly the reality of powering a human population is never so predictable, and the grid utility plays a constant game of anticipating variable demand in order to match it with generating capacity. Entire power stations exist with the specific application of providing near instantaneous extra power — you may remember our reporting on UK’s Electric Mountain. Grid strategists make it their business to predict our actions as they relate to power use down to the minute.
Since Texas has blistering hot summers they are used to their periods of peak load happening as Texans turn on their air conditioning en masse, with the relatively mild winters in a state bordering the Gulf of Mexico providing little stress to the system. But here we have a perfect storm of energy facilities closed by the weather being unable to cope with the extra demand has Texas turn to electric heat to keep them warm.
Their current cold snap has replaced the relatively balmy with the frozen Arctic, causing ice storms that have halted half of the wind power generation for the state as of Sunday morning. According to grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the majority of the generation plants that were knocked offline by the cold beginning on Sunday were a combination of gas, coal, or nuclear energy. (Outages in Mexico were also reported due to frozen natural gas pipelines incoming from Texas.) While wind power did make up a quarter of Texas’ power generation in 2020, those turbines are reportedly not run at full capacity during the winter months.
In times of need, can you borrow a cup of energy from a neighbor? Continental North America has two large power grids, one on each side of the Rockies, and a few smaller grids of which the Texas Interconnect is one. The reason for its existence is historical, and in part its continuation is because as a single-state entity it is not subject to some Federal or international (with Canada) regulations. It has some relatively modest DC interconnects with its neighbours, but they are not of sufficient capacity to allow generators in warmer states to take up the slack. There is an ambitious plan for a much larger DC interconnect project to link both the Eastern and Western grids with the Texan one, which in turn gives us a chance for a look at how grids are synchronised.
Phase Sync Makes Connecting AC Grids Tricky
Connecting two AC electricity grids is not simply a case of wiring them together, as their AC frequency and phase must both match exactly in order for a connection to work. The Texas grid has the same nominal frequency of 60Hz as its neighbours, but in practice there will be a slight difference in frequency and phase that can not be reconciled without the impractical step of powering down the entire state and restarting all its generators in synchronisation. The solution when transferring power between grids is therefore to convert it to DC for the intermediate stage, then back to AC at the correct grid frequency and phase. Many undersea cables such as those linking the UK, Scandinavia, and continental Europe take this approach, meaning that those grids are linked for the purpose of trading power but not synchronised. Thus when in 2018 a political stand-off in Kosovo caused a load imbalance that sent Europe’s grid frequency into a downward spiral, the British grid was unaffected. This is how the ambitious American grid interconnect mentioned earlier is slated to work, with DC links from all three grids meeting in New Mexico with a superconducting cable interconnect for an extra efficiency boost.
Electricity at the scale in which most Hackaday readers encounter it is a cinch to manage with a switching regulator here and there or maybe even a breaker or two in low-power mains circuits. At the scale of a grid, a country, or a continent though it enters an order of magnitude in which a single semiconductor switching device can be the size of a small house, and engineers must concern themselves with not only the matters of power handling but also human behaviours and geopolitics. If you’re a Texan Hackaday reader hunkering down for a cold spell then you have our sympathy and best wishes for a speedy thaw, and meanwhile for the rest of us it’s worth remembering that it could just as easily happen anywhere else.
Header image including USA map, Wapcaplet, CC BY-SA 3.0.
18 thoughts on “Trouble With The Texas Power Grid As Cold Weather Boosts Demand, Knocks Out Generators”
“isn’t it the summer head waves”
Well, the tail waves are notable too!
B^)
Small correction: the nuclear plants are unaffected by the cold.
The NRC status overview reports all three active reactors (Comanche Peak 1 & 2, South Texas 2) being at 100% output: https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/doc-collections/event-status/reactor-status/ps.html
South Texas 1 is off-line, but this is due to planned maintenance and refueling that started last year.
Makes sense. I was wondering how in the world cold weather would shut down a nuclear power plant.
If your plant is cooled by river water and that freezes…
Large rivers do not freeze all the way through. The top of a river will freeze but below the surface it will continue.
For me, locally, in the North Houston burbs, we lost the Lewis Creek Power Plant for a few days. But, to my benefit, I am staying with my GF in Temple and so far we have not lost power, but have received 2 seperate storms with over 6″ of snow on top of ice. Expecting more snow tonight, followed by a warming trend (20F) that will make the falling snow turn in to freezing rain, making the roads impassable again. I tried going to McDOnalds for breakfast Sunday and just slid down the driveway in my truck.
“I tried going to McDOnalds for breakfast Sunday and just slid down the driveway in my truck.”
That is exactly the picture us Europeans have of Texas…
Failure to prepare for predictable events is a disappointing bug in the decision making process for the Texas power grid.
Texan here. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature. We won’t have preparedness until the electricity producers figure out a way to charge customers for it. The entire energy industry is profit driven. Natural gas plants stayed off-line because the spot price of natural gas went up and they would lose money providing electricity to people slowly freezing to death in their homes. You don’t have to dig too far into the comments online to find “if you don’t like it, buy a generator!” being treated as if it’s sensible advice.
I’m sitting in north central Arkansas. It was -2 F this morning at 8 AM. I’ve never seen it below +5 F here before today. And I’ve seen 5 F only once. The typical low during a winter is 15 F. However, we sit at the boundary between the polar and equatorial weather systems. This makes it , well, interesting. We have often had several inches of snow and 3-4 days later it was all gone and 70 F. I’ve seen it go from sunny and 72 F at 11 AM to 30 F and snowing at 4 PM.
The thing that *will* shutdown a nuclear power plant is ice breaking the transmission lines. About 8 years ago there was an ice storm that broke 38,000 utility poles across the northern part of Arkansas. It took 3 weeks of hard work to get everyone back on the grid. To me the scariest weather is 30 F and raining. The only thing that compares is living on the coast with a hurricane coming. You don’t know what will happen, but you know that it is not going to be good.
Um, you certainly don’t “power down the entire state and restarting all its generators in synchronisation.” That’s complete nonsense.
Power stations and generators are routinely being taken online and synchronized to the grid as needed, the DC interconnects in the article are an exception and their primary role is not phase synchronization but higher efficiency at very high voltages used.
If you need to synchronize an AC generator to the grid you spin it up and then there is a control system that will speed it up/slow it down as needed until the frequency and phase of its output match with the grid voltage. This can be done manually by the operator watching some instrument and manipulating the generator controls or automatically these days.
See this article describing the process:
https://www.testandmeasurementtips.com/how-ac-power-sources-get-synchronized-faq/
That phrase is in relation to (hypothetically) synchronizing the Texas grid with it’s neighbors, not individual generators within a grid
That only works if your are synchronising one generator to the grid. If you are synchronising two entire grids, then not. The UK has interconnects with France, Denmark, and Norway. I think there may be one to Ireland. Who synchronises to whom? All the interconnects are DC. There are AC interconnects on the Continent, but they are being replaced with DC as they age out.
That is why you have the DC interconnections. So you don’t have to be ‘synced’ with your neighbour.. AC to DC back to AC. Just need to be synched in the area you are responsible for.
How true. Every year our company goes through ‘black start’ training where the dispatchers via simulation start at a location in the state, and get units on-line, then add ‘some’ load (towns) and then move on down the line. Not simple by any-means.
As a programmer I helped with writing hydro synchronization code (using special hardware) to auto-sync to the bus. Fun to watch. First match voltage as it spins up to speed no load, and then matching frequency (hands off watching the lead/lag scope for the first attempt is heart thumping) and then if computer thinks all is okay, close the breaker. What you want to hear is just a little ‘clunk’. Remember the grid is a lot more powerful than your ‘generator’. You aren’t going to move the grid! So closing ‘out of phase’ … like 180 out can do a lot of damage to the generator.
Texas really needs a program like OhmConnect to reward people for conserving energy when its supply and/or delivery is being stressed. Or more directly, offer to pay people to voluntarily disconnect from the grid (running from a generator or batteries) so those without the means will have more reliable power.
Of which, how many here are hacking stuff together to keep essentials running? I cobbled together a few adapters to connect some Nissan Leaf modules in parallel with the backup battery for my network equipment so it can stay on for longer. (Next hack: add a relay to automatically connect/disconnect it.)
We really need more nuclear, coal, gas, water powered plants that are ‘steady state’ power. Wind and solar are unreliable sources at best. Can supplement, but not replace.
… that is a desirable thing?!
Admittedly, Texas is huge, and as German one might be spoiled by huge return-on-investments on public infrastructure, but the answer seems to be “Texas really needs to spend money on a significantly more robust grid, and on interchange points with other regional grids, be that direct AC links or HVDC”, not “they should let the invisible hand of the market compensate for lack of investment in infrastructure”, as the latter just hampers economic growth.
(NB: I’ve been to the U.S., including Texas. I’d agree, there need to be waaaaay more incentives to use less energy. But these should aim at reducing total energy consumption, not encourage people to switch from grid to even dirtier local diesel generators…)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)